Brahim Ghali meets Antonio Guterres in Addis Ababa

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Brahim Ghali in Addis Ababa. / DR

The Polisario Front announced on Sunday that “at the request of the Secretary-General of the United Nations” Brahim Ghali met Antonio Guterres in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where the 33rd edition of the summit of the African Union is being organized.

The official agency of the separatist movement argued that Ghali told Guterres that “the Sahrawi people have lost their faith in the UN” and stressed that “the Sahrawi party will not participate in a process that will enforce the inalienable right of the Sahrawi does not respect people for self-determination and independence ».

For its part, the UN Secretary-General has “expressed the UN’s commitment to work to promote the political process in Western Sahara, and expresses its hope to appoint a personal envoy in the shortest possible time. “.

The meeting was attended by various UN officials, including John Pierre Lacroix, Undersecretary General for Peace Operations, at the United Nations, as well as the Permanent Representative of the United Nations Secretary General to the African Union and Polisario Officers.