Joker editor Jeff Groth revealed that producer Bradley Cooper played an important role in cutting the Joaquin Phoenix movie together.

Earlier this week, Joker editor Jeff Groth was one of many who received an Academy Award nomination for their work on the film Joquin Phoenix. Of course, Bradley Cooper is also ready to win an Oscar as a producer on Joker if the Joaquin Phoenix movie wins the Best Picture Award.

During an interview with Collider, Jeff Groth revealed that Bradley Cooper also played a key role in the editing process for Joker. As Groth explained, Bradley Cooper was ready to help more than once with editing the Joaquin Phoenix movie:

“Bradley Cooper certainly came in a few times. He was a producer of the film, but he certainly watched the film many times and sat with us. We can call him if we get stuck and say, “Hey, can you come and have a look?”

Groth added that Bradley Cooper has an eye for detail, which proved useful when editing the Joaquin Phoenix Joker:

“He misses nothing (laughs). He looked at things and he even unpacked some of the smallest things and what are some of the things he can choose for us to tackle. He was definitely a huge help. I think that he has gained much more experience with editing than most people would realize. “

Fans can find out if Jaquin and Bradley Cooper of Joaquin are winning Phoenix Oscar gold when the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is broadcast on ABC on February 9, 2020, at 6:30 PM. EST. Do you think Joaquin Phoenix and Bradley Cooper can win? Let us know what you think of the odds of Joaquin Phoenix and Bradley Cooper below!

Here is the official summary for the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix:

Director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ revolves around the iconic arch enemy and is an original, isolated fictional story that has never before been seen on the big screen. Phillip’s exploration of Arthur Fleck, which is indelibly depicted by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s broken community. He is a rental clown during the day and wants to be a stand-up comic at night … but thinks the joke always seems like him. Arthur, trapped in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, makes a bad decision that triggers a chain reaction of escalating events in this grim character study.

Directed by Todd Phillips from a script he wrote with Scott Silver, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.

Joker now plays in theaters!

Source: Collider

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe