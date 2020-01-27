Bradley Cooper directed the film about late music by Maestro Leonard Bernstein for Netflix

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is ready to direct Netflix’s film about the last composer Leonard Bernstein. He will also produce and play in a project that has not yet been called.

Cooper also films with Josh Singer, who wrote the Academy Award-winning “Spotlight”. Production should start early next year.

According to termín.com, the project will tell the story of Bernstein’s marriage to Felicia Montealegre.

Netflix will co-produce the project with director Cooper and director “Joker” Todd Phillips, who together owns a production banner. Joint efforts while producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

“Bradley’s directorial debut was nothing brilliant and quickly cemented as a serious filmmaker. It is a strong passion and a clear vision to revive the relationship between iconic composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre, promising their lives to be just. We are honored to work with the Bernsteins to share their family story with the audience everywhere, ”said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix.

In 2018 he made his debut with director A Star Is Born.

