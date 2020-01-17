Photo by NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal was a particularly unfortunate aftermath after the Washington Wizards’ last loss to the Chicago Bulls.

In the video below, Beal says he’s tired of losing, “especially in winning games.”

If it builds up: “Yes, I would hope it is. I don’t like to lose. “Pic.twitter.com/SYSY1CkQaf

As the video showed, Beal didn’t offer many details to reporters, but his displeasure and disgust were clear.

Beal’s disappointment is “real” and the two-time all-star is “just as angry and emotional about his team as he has been since the Wizard’s design,” said David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Hours after the game, Beal contacted Twitter to support a recent quote from JJ Redick that said, “There are more people who care about getting a pregame on Instagram fit than about winning and worry about losing a basketball game. “

Beal is in a team with several young players who are active on social media and often post pictures of their fashion at games.

Perhaps this is a coincidence, or it is actually a Beal problem with the team.

Either way, the wizards have a star in Beal who has been patient during the team’s rebuild, but he will only be patient as long as he believes they need help.

Beal could also have hinted that he would like the front office to add parts to try to push the playoffs this season, as it’s only five out of eight games in the east.

In any case, it will be interesting to see if Beal has a follow-up call with general manager Tommy Sheppard.