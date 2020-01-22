The internet had a field day all day yesterday after photos of former lovers, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together behind the scenes of the SAG Awards 2020, went viral on social media. The ex-flames, who have now become friends, were brought together at the prestigious awards ceremony. Fans became gaga after seeing the photos and of course, this resulted in a whole host of fun memes and tweets. While fans of the former couple could not help but spring up on social networks, a source close to Angelina Jolie shared the possible thoughts that crossed her mind.

The source revealed to a major British daily that Angelina Jolie was “injured” by the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. “Brad’s very public reunion with Jen will also hurt him – it’s almost as if, throughout their marriage, the public seemed to want Brad to come back with Jen,” said the insider. That’s not all. The source also added that the acceptance speech of the Brad SAG Awards would be “disrespectful” to Angelina Jolie.

If you missed Brad Pitt’s speech when he accepted his award for the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, he made a joke in reference to Angelina Jolie. “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife?” Another source said, “I think she will feel very disrespected by Brad’s speech. Angelina will not be happy – she disrespectfully makes a joke about their marriage problems in front of a room full of their peers . She would never do that to him. “

Meanwhile, videos from the awards show also revealed that Brad Pitt had stopped everything to watch Jennifer Aniston receive her award. The Friends alum bagged the exceptional performance of an actress in a drama series for The Morning Show. The actress was flattered and told an entertainment portal that “it means everything.”

