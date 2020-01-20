The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Monday in Los Angeles and Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech should be the highlight of the event.

Once upon a time in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino has been sweeping all the awards this season, and the SAGs were no different. Brad took home an award for his role in the film and guess what he talked about in his speech (which we think also deserves an award)? He talked about his Tinder profile!

Yes, Brad Pitt is in Tinder.

After taking the stage, he begins his speech with “I have to add this to my Tinder profile”. Wouldn’t you do the same if you won a prestigious and coveted prize too?

And fans can’t get enough of their speech:

me in tinder trying to find Brad Pitt #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7E85Tkm90n

– Oscar Laura Dern (@BBCHALAMET) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt just won a SAG award and said: “I have to add this to my tinder profile” – Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 20, 2020

* look at the prize *

“I have to add this to my Tinder biography.” – Brad Pitt # SAGawards pic.twitter.com/fJOif84J1N

– Lights, camera, pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 20, 2020

brad pitt what is your tinder profile just ask for research purposes pic.twitter.com/lWr3FUKqGY – every loser prize to the pacino (@tonystrnge) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt joking about the foot fetish of Quentin Tarantino ……. his divorce … his tinder profile … this man is ……………. ……. right in front of my eyes

– Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 20, 2020

Apart from this, his speech was full of fun moments, for example, he even joked about his pending divorce with Angeline Jolie when compared to his role in the film. Even Brad couldn’t help laughing! He also referred to Tarantino’s foot fetish when he thanked his teammates’ feet! Watch the video here:

Why do we never see Brad Pitt when we are sliding over Tinder? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ – SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Another moment of the SAG went viral when Brad and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were seen laughing together. In a sincere snapshot, you can see the two greeting each other and having a moment.

YOU BOYS 😍😍😍😍 #SAGAwards https://t.co/GSocvTFG23 pic.twitter.com/aRQMc35xPe

– E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

