Brad Pitt’s Hilarious acceptance speeches are not his solo effort; The actor reveals who helps him

Brad Pitt is in Cloud Nine when the actor won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance at Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The film is directed by Quentin Tarantino and also stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is one of the best movies of 2019 and Brad received high praise for the same. Everyone is amazed by his acceptance speeches and the star has revealed who helps him make such A-plus speeches.

Brad Pitt’s HILARIO Award acceptance speeches are not his solo effort; The actor reveals who helps him

In an interaction with Variety on the Oscar 2020 red carpet, Brad Pitt shared that historically it is very bad with speeches. He said: “They give him anxiety, I’m tempting to come in, so I decided if I’m going to do this, let’s see if we can have fun.” Let’s solve it and release it. “

The Fight Club actor added: “I have a lot of funny friends if that’s what you’re asking. I have a lot of funny friends. Jim Jefferies, Bob Oschack, my man [David] Fincher. We exchange barbs every week, few more.

Well, David Fincher is the director of his film Fight Club, which also helps Pitt write acceptance speeches.

In his speech at the SAG 2020 Awards, Pitt joked that in his Tinder profile, he needs to add the image of his trophy.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!