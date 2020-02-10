Oscar 2020: It’s that time of year when we all want to know who wins the Academy Award for his contribution to the cinema in 2019. Many talented actors like Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time Hollywood), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) and Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood) were nominated for the Academy Award for best actor in the secondary role category.

Well, today the day has arrived and it is Brad Pitt who won the 2020 Oscar Award for Best Actor in the secondary role category for his stellar performance at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The prize was given by Regina King.

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins his FIRST Academy Award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; He dedicates it to his children

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is directed by Quentin Tarantino and also stars Leonardo DiCaprio. Brad played the role of the Hollywood action double named Cliff Booth. The audience loved its style, freshness and powerful performance in the film. His link with Leonardo DiCaprio was also one of the highlights of the film.

While receiving the award, Brad was a compliment to the film’s director, Quentin Tarantino. At the end of his speech of acceptance of the prize, the actor dedicated his prize to his children. The actor said: “Who colors everything I do? I adore you”