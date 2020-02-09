Brad Pitt shares sweet tribute to his children who accept Oscar

Brad Pitt gave a cute shout to his six children as he picked up the Best Supporting Actress on the Oscars on Sunday.

The 56-year-old matinee idol took the Academy Award home for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and during his acceptance speech he gave a scream to his children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11.

“This is for my children, who color everything I do, I love you,” he said as he restrained tears and blew up a kiss. “Thank you.”

Pitt is known for being very private about his children in public, so it was a sweet moment that he shared with them while he appeared visibly emotional while standing on stage.

The star shares his children with his ex Angelina Jolie.

Behind the scenes after his victory, Pitt was asked what advice he would give his children if they wanted to follow in his footsteps as an actor.

“Listen, I want them to follow their bliss,” he answered with a smile. “You know, follow their passion. Whatever they are most interested in. And then I think it’s about coaching if you can. But they can try everything and discover where their passions are.”

Pitt also used his time on stage to make a political statement at the beginning of his speech by saying: “They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate this week John Bolton gave “, which was a nod to Donald Trump’s trial of charges, where the US Senate voted against admitting witnesses, such as Bolton.

He thanked director Quentin Tarantino for being a beacon of originality in the industry and told co-star Leonardo DiCaprio: “I ride your jacket every day, man.”

He then selected the stunt coordinators and stunt crews for all their hard work before thanking “all the great people” he “met on the way.”

“Listen, I’m a little gobsmacked. I’m not somebody to look back, but this prompted me. I think of my people who took me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance and my loading is car to get out of here, “he detailed.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood, that’s not the truth.”

In the 1960s movie, Pitt’s Booth is the relaxed stunt double for DiCaprio’s fading star Richard Dalton. Booth meets members of the Manson family in a blood-soaked drug-addicted final.

This was the second Oscar from Pitt when he won in 2014 for producing “12 Years a Slave”.

Pitt is also nominated as an actor for ‘Twelve Monkeys’, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ and ‘Moneyball’. He was also in for the coveted gong as producer for “Moneyball” and “The Big Short.”

