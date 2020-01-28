Brad Pitt rocks name tag on Oscar Luncheon

Brad Pitt is one of the few immediately recognizable faces such as Oprah, Tom Cruise, Britney Spears and Santa Claus.

But the global superstar did not take any risk for a wrong identity during his campaign to win his first Oscar, because he proudly rocked a nameplate on the 92nd Oscars Nominees Lunch in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The always modest 56-year-old matinee idol – nominated for the best supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – broke into conversation with guests and co-nominated Cynthia Enrivo, while hilariously wearing a white tag with his moniker attached to it taupe jacket.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Renée Zellweger, Robert DeNiro, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Quentin Tarantino and Enrivo chose the hint for the annual gala at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

And Twitter had a ball of revelation as a fan had posted: “Brad Pitt’s name tag during the Oscars lunch deserves his own Oscar,” while another wrote: “he’s really here with a name tag sir you are Mr. Pitt, even squirrels know who you are. “

Name tag or not, Pitt seems to have a good chance of winning the Academy Award from February 9, as he has already won the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Clint Booth in the Tarantino-penned masterpiece.

Hollywood’s Finest Get in the Oscar Spirit at 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon