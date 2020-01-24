Brad Pitt reveals he refused matrix, forgot Fight Club first rule

Whether it’s her divorce from Angelina Jolie, the reestablishment of friendship with Jennifer Aniston, or her victories for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt has been in the headlines lately. Recently, he was honored with another prestigious Maltin Modern Master award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival – presented to him by none other than filmmaker David Fincher – the man behind the blockbuster film, in which Brad played, Fight Club. It is because of him and Brad that we remember the first rule of the Fight Club, but it seems that the actor has finally aged.

When he accepted the award, Brad shared, “It’s things like that and nights like these that tell me I’m old. I’ve been there for a while and I’ve been doing this for a while. I can not stand the night shoots anymore, and I will gladly give a stunt to a stuntman. I no longer remember the first rule of the Fight Club. Oh no Brad, how could you? The actor continued, “But it’s also nights like this where I can look back and I feel really, really blessed.” I feel so fortunate for all the amazing people I have worked with who have taught me so much and have touched my life. I really feel blessed to be here and I feel grateful. “

During an interview on stage with Leonard Maltin, Brad also shared that he had transmitted the most famous films of all time, The Matrix. He commented, “I passed The Matrix on. I took the red pill. It is the only one I name. I was not offered two or three. Only the first, just to clarify this. After Brad, the role was offered to Leonardo DiCaprio, but he also declined because he had just finished filming Titanic. The game was finally given to Keanu Reeves, who accepted it with open arms.

