Brad Pitt jokes about failed marriages in the SAG Awards speech while Jennifer Aniston watches

Brad Pitt has been one step closer to winning his first Oscar after collecting the Screen Actors Guild trophy for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The actor, who also won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor earlier this month, caused the audience to stitch in a speech that saw him joking about his failed marriages and the foot fetish of Quentin Tarantino.

When he went on stage, the actor raised his prize and joked: “I have to add this to my Tinder profile.”

The crowd, which included Meryl Streep, Jamie Foxx and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, laughed.

One moment he saw it surprisingly communicative about his failed marriages with Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

1/37 Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal has been nominated for an Oscar, for Brokeback Mountain. And although his performance in that film was commendable, it could be argued that the actor deserved nominations for both Nightcrawler, Nocturnal Naimals, Stronger, Prisoners, Enemy and Donnie Darko.

Getty

2/37 Pam Grier

Pam Grier was not only robbed of an Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s classic thriller Jackie Brown, but was also robbed of a nomination. On the contrary, his co-star Robert Forster obtained a supporting actor nomination. Certainly, an oversight of the Academy.

Miramax Films

3/37 Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey has been nominated for more Grammy Awards than Oscar, having received a nomination for “Best Spoken Word Album for Children” in 2006 for a series of unfortunate events. Unfortunately, the academy has never given Carrey a fair chance, despite beating the world in the likes of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Man on the Moon and The Truman Show.

fake images

4/37 Jessica Chastain

Chastain has the aura of an Oscar winner. At some point, surely one of his papers earned him an Oscar? However, despite the nominations for The Help and Zero Dark, in addition to the leading roles featured in films like Molly’s Game, the actor does not yet have a statuette.

fake images

5/37 James Dean

Of James Dean’s three accredited film roles, two were nominated for the Oscars: Giant and East of Eden (Rebel without a cause was not nominated). Only one of his films, Eden, premiered before his tragic death in 1955.

Magnum’s Photos

6/37 John Goodman

Members of the Academy should be ashamed for never having nominated John Goodman, one of the best character actors, for an award. Considering his brilliant performances in Raising Arizona (1987), Barton Fink (1991), The Big Lebowski (1998), Or Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) and Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), and those are just his collaborations with the Coen brothers, he must ask himself what he has to do in order for the Academy to recognize him.

fake images

7/37 Salma Hayek

The highlight of Salma Hayek’s career, Frida, was inches away from bringing him an Oscar. However, it was not like that: the actor was beaten by Nicole Kidman in The Hours, and Hayak has been ignored by the Academy.

fake images

8/37 Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer was one of the most popular actors who worked in the 1980s and 1990s, earning Oscar nominations for Dangerous Liaisons (1988), The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) and Love Field (1992). However, as the ceremonies came and went, there was no victory.

Getty

9/37 Rosario Dawson

That Rosario Dawson has associated more with superheroes than with awards is a tragedy. His roles in Rent, 25th Hour and Sin City have earned him praise from critics and fans alike, but there is still no mention of Oscar or Golden Globe on his IMDB page.

fake images

10/37 Angela Lansbury

One would think that Angela Lansbury, having won five Tony Awards and six Golden Globes, would have at least one Oscar at home. Not so. Despite her three nominations, for Gaslight (1944), The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962), the Lady has not yet triumphed in the Academy Awards.

fake images

11/37 Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac, his many fans argue, was stripped of an Oscar nomination for Inside Llewyn Davis. The critically acclaimed Coen brothers’ film failed to make the Best Film cut, and poor Isaac, who perfectly played the popular singer of the same name, was left without a wink. He was also ignored by Ex Machina and A Most Violent Year.

fake images

12/37 Robin Wright

The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump, Moneyball: Robin Wright has constantly impressed critics and the public. And although they have not followed the Oscars, his work in the television series House of Card has earned him seven nominations for the primetime Emmy Awards.

AFP / Getty Images

13/37 Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born, had won praise across the board and seemed ready for the glory of the Oscars (with an award for Best Actor almost at hand). However, Rami Malek stole his victory at the last moment. Perhaps the best career of his career came between 2013 and 2015, when he was nominated for three consecutive Oscars: Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and American Sniper.

Rex features

14/37 Joaquin Phoenix

He would be forgiven for assuming that Joaquin Phoenix has an Oscar statuette somewhere in his house. However, The Master star, Walk the Line and Gladiator, all for which he was nominated, does not have that prize out there. Instead, Phoenix will have to settle for a Golden Globe, a Grammy (for his work on the soundtrack of Walk the Line) and a People’s Choice Award.

Getty

15/37 Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett has had one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood history, starring in dozens of television shows and movies. His roles in What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993), Malcolm X (1992) and Music of the Heart (1999) won awards elsewhere, but not with the Academy.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

16/37 Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver on the set of the original Alien movie in 1979

Corbis

17/37 David Oyelowo

Despite playing multiple roles that look like certain Oscar winners, David Oyelowo has never been nominated for an award. His role as Martin Luther King Jr in Selma in 2014 has become one of the biggest disappointments in recent history and was one of the many incidents that led to the #OscarsSoWhite movement.

Getty

18/37 Marilyn Monroe

One of the most iconic actors of all time, Marilyn Monroe never received an Oscar nomination. Gentlemen prefer blondes (1953), How to marry a millionaire (1953) and Some Like It Hot (1959) may have become classics, but Monroe never stood out enough for the Academy.

Rex

19/37 Steve Buscemi

The Big Lebowski, Fargo, Reservoir Dogs, Miller’s Crossing, Con Air, Armageddon, Big Fish, The Death of Stalin and Barton Fink … just several movies for which Steve Buscemi was not nominated for an Oscar. In fact, Buscemi has never been nominated for an Academy Award.

fake images

20/37 Woody Harrelson

Three Oscar nominations for Woody Harrelson and three defeats for Woody Harrelson: Larry Flynt in The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996), The Messenger (2009) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017). But, like the widely shared Zombieland GIF, Harrelson will wipe away the tears with a wedge of dollar bills, his films have raised more than $ 3 billion at the global box office.

Frederick M Brown / Getty Images

21/37 Mia Farrow

Mia Farrow may have starred in the classics Rosemary’s Baby, Broadway Danny Rose and The Purple Rose of Cairo, but not a single nomination followed. Surprising for someone who has won three Baftas and a Golden Globe.

Getty

22/37 Idris Elba

While many people suspected that Idris Elba would get an Oscar nomination for Beasts of no nation, the Academy hatred for Netflix proved to be too strong (Bafta and the Balloons nominated him instead). Even another Oscar main bait – Molly’s game, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Second Coming – failed to get nominations for Elba. It is not surprising, perhaps, that the actor has mainly adhered to billionaire box office hits.

fake images

23/37 Edward Norton

Having had acclaimed roles in American History X, Fight Club and Birdman, Edward Norton will undoubtedly become one of the most talented actors in the United States. Unfortunately, the actor does not have Oscar to show it.

AFP / Getty Images

24/37 Scarlett Johansson

When he starred in Lost in Translation and Girl with a Pearl Earring, Scarlett Johansson shot himself in the foot in 2003. For both roles, he earned two nominations for the lead actress in Bafta (translation winner) and two Balloon nominations. The Oscars? Not one. And despite the leading roles in Lucy, Under the Skin, Match Pint, A Love Song for Bobby Long, she has never been nominated for an Oscar.

Getty

25/37 Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L Jackson is one of the most prolific actors working in Hollywood and has an Oscar nomination, for Pulp Fiction (1995). Given that he is ranked as the highest box office star of all time, having earned more than $ 12 billion worldwide, the Avengers actor is probably not as upset.

GettySamuel L Jackson poses in a portrait session on the third day of the 13th Dubai International Film Festival.

26/37 Michelle Williams

With four Oscar nominations to his credit, Michelle Williams somehow still doesn’t have a statuette placed on her mantelpiece. His closest call came in 2016, when he starred in Manchester By the Sea, when he faced the supreme Viola Davis, who won the Fences prize.

fake images

27/37 Annette Bening

Few actors can attest to being as hardworking as Annette Bening. Venerated for her work on stage, she was also acclaimed for the Oscar-nominated screen roles in The Grifters (1990), American Beauty (1999) and The Kids Are Alright (2010). That it was completely ignored for 20th Century Women in 2017 was a dazzling oversight.

fake images

28/37 Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas was a prominent man in the Golden Age of Hollywood, his roles in Spartacus, Lust for Life and Champion inspired a generation of actors after him. Even so, the actor never won a competitive Oscar, only an honorary one in 1996, for his 50 years in the creative industry.

29/37 Irene Dunne

Irene Dunne, nominated five times, is one of the few winners of the Kennedy Center Honors for her service to the performing arts. However, his performances in Cimarron (1931), Theodora Goes Wild (1936), The Awful Truth (1937), Love Affair (1939) and I Remember Mama (1948) were not rewarded by the Academy.

fake images

30/37 Arthur Kennedy

Arthur Kennedy, one of the most accomplished character actors in the world, was best known for his supporting roles in films such as Champion (1949), Trial (1955), Peyton Place (1957) and Some Came Running (1958), all of which Oscar won it nods. And despite a principal actor nomination in 1951 for Lights Out, Kennedy still could not achieve a victory.

United Artists

31/37 Albert Finney

Albert Finney, one of Shakespeare’s main actors in Britain, was nominated five times in almost four decades, by Tom Jones (1963), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Dresser (1983), Under the Volcano (1984 ) and Erin Brockovich (2000).

Rex

32/37 Deborah Kerr

The six-time nominee, Dame Deborah Kerr, failed to win the musical The King and I, losing to Ingrid Bergman in Anastasia. Fortunately, the Academy realized her mistake years later, giving Kerr an honorary award and calling her “a dedicated actress whose film career has always been perfect, disciplined and elegant.”

fake images

33/37 Thelma Ritter

Another actor with six nominations and no victories. Even a role in the 1950s All About Eve, which would win the Best Movie, could not push Thelma Ritter to victory. She was nominated four more times that decade, for The Mating Season (1951, With a Song in My Heart (1952), Pickup on South Street (1953) and Pillow Talk (1959).

20th Century Fox

34/37 Glenn Close

Another highly nominated actor without a victory, Glenn’s most recent Close shave arrived at the 2019 Oscars, when he was nominated for The Wife. He has previously been nominated six times, including roles in The World according to Garp (1982). Fatal attraction (1987), and dangerous links (1988).

Dave M. Benett

35/37 Amy Adams

Amy Adams comes right behind Close, with six nominations (including The Fighter, The Master and American Hustle). None of them went to Arrival, the science fiction movie that saw Adams collect nominations for Bafta, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild. Unfortunately, that same year, she was competing against herself in Nocturnal Animals, which probably divided the Oscar vote.

AFP / Getty Images

36/37 Richard Burton

Richard Burton holds the record for the second highest number of Oscar nominations without a victory (seven for the eight of Peter O’Toole). While Burton’s performance in Who Fears Virginia Woolf? He is often announced as the best, the actor lost to Paul Scofield in A Man for All Seasons.

fake images

37/37 Peter O’Toole

Peter O’Toole is the most Oscar-nominated actor without a victory, with eight assents in total. Although the actor did not take home a trophy for Lawrence of Arabia, The Lion in Winter and Goodbye, Mr Chips, O’Toole received an honorary Oscar in 2002.

Getty

He said: “Let’s be honest; (Cliff Booth) was a difficult part: a guy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a great stretch.”

Aniston applauded while others, including Tom Hanks, Al Pacino and John Lithgow, cheered the actor.

He thanked his castmates for “raising their game.” He gave a special mention to Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and Dakota Fanning, as well as at his feet.

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from his shoes than the TSA,” Pitt joked in reference to the airport’s security association, as well as the many scenes in the film with those actors’ feet.

Aniston herself later won the Best Actress in a television show for her role in the Apple series The Morning Show.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix recognized Heath Ledger’s performance as Joker in his emotional acceptance speech and Bong Joon-ho’s South Korean film, Parasite, made history by becoming the first foreign-language film in the history of the SAG Awards in Win the first prize of the ceremony.

.