Brad Pitt is waiting for his Oscar to be engraved is a very kind of mood

Brad Pitt waiting for adding his name to his Oscar will hang in a museum one day (Photo: REUTERS)

We have to take a moment to really appreciate the god who is Brad Pitt, who is waiting so patiently for his shiny, new best supporting actor Oscar to be engraved.

Cool there, with his fickle, blond hair on his shoulders, a can of something – probably water, they like to love water nowadays – in his hands, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is a king.

It was clear that the man was always going to steal the show, because he has done this entire prize season, let’s be honest, but we did not know to what extent he would keep bringing it after the official festivities were done.

Hang on the Governor’s Ball, where all gamblers who were lucky enough to score tonight get their new mate etched with their names.

Hand on hip he shot a grin at the cameras, oh so eager to catch a glimpse of the man who took him his first Oscar for acting tonight.

The man seemed to be joking when the engraver kept a tight grin on his face, careful not to fill in the name of Brad Pitt and to write Bard Tipp or something that we would probably do in such a high pressure situation.

The lean, the hand, the product placement – it all works (Photo: REUTERS)

“Oh, do you have one too?” (Photo: REUTERS)

He seemed deeply in conversation with the engraver (Photo: REUTERS)

Like, Brad Pitt is in front of you, you have a sharp object in your hand and you go to his new prize with hit.

The heat is on.

While the big hitters of the night went to Hollywood and Highland Center to party and absorb each other’s awe, Brad already played a proper role in it.

Just before he was on the Dolby Theater stage, Hollywood – and the world – stared at the star admiringly.

He proudly grabbed his new friend, Oscar (Photo: PA Wire)

Brad Pitt was the first winner of the night (Photo: Getty)

While in speeches from days gone by, he had the audience in cackles (with claims that he had called in the help of a swish speechwriting agency, but that must be founded), mentioning his singles and how he would add his victory to Twitter, but he got a little political tonight.

“They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” he said, from Trump’s former natural security adviser on the Senate’s deposition against President Donald Trump. .

“I think Quentin might make a film about it. Ultimately, the adults do the right thing. “

It may not have gotten the stitches, but it was moving measure, moving.

Anyway, now that the awards season is over, we are just sad that we don’t get a normal dose of Brad on stage.

Long live 2020 awards season Brad Pitt, we say.





