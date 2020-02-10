Brad Pitt dedicates his best supporting actor Oscar to his children

Brad Pitt is an Oscar winner again.

Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

“They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt when the crowd broke out in applause. “I think Quentin might make a film about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt continued to thank Tarantino for the cast of the film.

“Quentin, you are original, you are unique … I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth. Seek the best in people, expect the worst, but seek the best. “

Then he greeted his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leo, I will ride your coattails every day, man,” said Pitt. “The view is fantastic.”

Pitt dedicated the award to his six children.

“I’m not one to look back, but that’s what made me do it. I think of my people taking me to the driveway to see Butch and Sundance, load my car and pull out of here. Gina and Ridley give me my first All the wonderful people I met on the way to be here now, there was once in Hollywood, isn’t that the truth? This is for my kids coloring in everything I do. I adore you . “

Regina King, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress award last year, presented his trophy to Pitt.

The 56-year-old Pitt was awarded an Oscar in 2013 for the production of “12 Years a Slave”.