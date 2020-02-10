Brad Pitt calls GOP senators for blocking John Bolton’s Oscars acceptance speech

Brad Pitt took the stage during this year’s Academy Awards to oppose the Republican Senators for their role in impeachment proceedings Donald Trump, Pitt received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Quentin TarantinoOnce upon a time … in Hollywood. It was the first award of the night, and the Fight Club actor, who has made a series of comedic speeches this season, did not take the time to throw a political finger.

“They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” began 56-year-old Pitt. The comment, which related to how the Republican-controlled Senate blocked an application to convict witnesses, was cheered and applauded by the Academy audience. Pitt continued, perhaps jokingly: “I think Quentin might make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt continued his speech and thanked Tarantino. “You are original, you are unique. The film industry would be much drier without you, ”said Pitt to the Pulp Fiction director. Pitt also took the time to thank Co-Star Leonardo Dicaprioand said to the Titanic actor, “I will ride your fur every day, man. The view is fantastic.” Pitt went on to thank many of the crew who had worked at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and remembered briefly of his career.

Backstage at the show, Pitt was open about his acceptance speech. The actor said he was “very serious” with his attitude toward Senate Republicans. “That really disappointed me this week,” said the actor about the impeachment hearings. “When gaming trumps the right thing, it’s a sad thing. And I don’t think we should let it slip,” continued Pitt.

See Pitt’s full acceptance speech below.

