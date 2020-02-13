In a new OnBuy.com Valentine’s Day survey, users were asked to vote for couples who want to see together. Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston topped the list.

27 percent of voters named Pitt and Jolie, the celebrity couple they would most like to see together, reports aceshowbiz.com. Fans want Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to reconcile according to a new reconciliation list of most sought after celebrity couples.

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Or Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston? Fans want this couple to be together again

Pitt and Aniston came in second with 22 percent, eight percent ahead of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in third.

The stars of “High School Musical” Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron and Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder complete the first five, while Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, the stars of “Twilight” Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, and Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom They are in the top 10.

