Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston hold hands after SAG Awards, Pitt jokes about marriage [Photos]

Does a mighty 90s couple get back together or are old lovers still “just friends?” Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt and Aniston both won major awards at the annual ceremony. Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award for the film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, while Aniston won the Best Dramatic Actress award for The Morning Show. During his speech, Pitt made a joke that could refer to the time spent by the couple to marry together. “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part – a guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a big stretch,” he joked, accepting the award. cameras then filmed Aniston, who applauded with the joke and smiled at Pitt.Later, when Aniston was on stage to accept his award, Pitt was filmed behind the scenes watching his speech with great attention.

️ ️ EXCLUSIVE‼ ️ Brad Pitt stopped it all behind the scenes to watch Jennifer Aniston’s acceptance speech at #SAGAwards. Wow guys, this has really been our day, our week, our month and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D

– E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Pitt and Aniston were then photographed together after the show, smiling together and holding hands. It was only a few weeks after Pitt and Aniston were seen attending the same afternoon party

Pitt and Aniston first met in 1994, but only started dating in 1998. They made their first public appearance as a couple in 1999 and got engaged a few months later. They married in 2000. In 2004, Aniston spoke publicly about wanting to start a family with Pitt, and planned to do so after Pitt finished filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith. However, Pitt met another woman on the set of this film – Angelina Jolie. Rumors began to circulate that Pitt was having an affair with Jolie, and in 2005 Aniston and Pitt announced that they were separating. Pitt would marry and then divorce Jolie, while Aniston also remarried with the actor Justin Theroux. However, this relationship would also end in divorce.

100 celebrities who died in 2019 – tribute slide

It remains to be seen if Pitt and Aniston will get back together – or even if they want to get back together. However, the former couple clearly have respect and admiration for each other.