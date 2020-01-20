Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite and photos win on the Internet

The year 2020 has just started and we think we have already seen the photo of the year. If you were close to social media this morning, you would have seen that Hollywood’s most famous former couple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, was spotted interacting at the SAG Awards 2020. Yes, you are right read! Before the 2020 SAG Awards, there was a buzz in the air when Jennifer Aniston invited Brad Pitt to her pre-Christmas celebrations and now fans are going gaga after seeing photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together.

EXCLUSIVE Brad Pitt stopped it all behind the scenes to watch Jennifer Aniston’s acceptance speech at #SAGAwards. Wow guys, this has really been our day, our week, our month and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D

– E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Long before Brangelina, the most loved power couple was none other than Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston! Billed as the lovebirds of the decade, Brad and Jen met in 1998 via their agents playing Cupid and were married in 2000. While we thought Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were going to see the whole marriage, Brad Pitt fell in love with ‘Angelina Jolie on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards

After the divorce of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston, it wasn’t until 2019 that the exs reached friendly terms and were even spotted partying together – once at Jen’s 50th birthday party and the other during Aniston’s celebrations before Christmas. However, there was no photographic evidence of the meeting. And now there is proof! The two had a public meeting (finally) at the SAG Awards 2020 and the paparazzi made sure to capture this memorable moment. And what a great job they did!

The cutest moment of the night? Brad Pitt made sure to catch Jennifer Aniston’s #SAGAwards backstage pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston won an exceptional performance by a female actor in a drama series award for The Morning Show, while Brad Pitt was honored with an exceptional performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. After Brad Pitt’s victory, the two met behind the scenes and were all smiling as they greeted each other. We couldn’t help but gush over the fact that Pitt refused to leave Jennifer Aniston’s hand.

