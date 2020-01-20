Talk about a memorable moment!

Brad Pitt at Jennifer Aniston re-integrated backstage with SAG Awards on Sunday night, giving fans and viewers SO much talk on social media and setting off a press firestorm! The whole thing was captured on camera, too, which makes it great for us! LOLz!

It all started when Pitt gave a speech for his Outstanding Performance of a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his Once Upon a Time work … In Hollywood. At this moment, as you can see below, she stopped talking about playing a man who “didn’t keep up with her husband,” when she cut off the cameras on the former sitcom actress, who revealed her reaction:

Thank you #SAGAwards for giving a clear look to Jennifer Aniston’s face when Brad Pitt joked that playing a “guy who lifts up, takes off his shirt and doesn’t stick with his wife” is a stretch. pic.twitter.com/rpbVxtF5Ov

– Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 20, 2020

And so, the stage was set, and Seven artists quickly retreated backstage post-speech. Then, this pic was snapped up by THR as he stopped everything he was doing to watch a former Former Star star win an award and give his own talent reception on Sunday special:

The cutest moment of the night? Make sure Brad Pitt confirms #SAGAwards wins Jennifer Aniston pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

Awww! Supporting exes … Love it! After a 50-year-old speech ended – he won for his performance on The Morning Show, BTW – he, too, popped backstage to make the media rounds. And that’s when the worlds collided! The 56-year-old Fight Club actor and his ex-wife have had a fun, emotional reunion of sorts caught on camera for the world to see, and we seriously can’t help but think today. :

To steal a line from one of Aniston’s longtime co-stars … can these two be either cuter ?! LOLz !!!

Social media exploded!

No wonder EVERYBODY has something to say about the moment Pitt and Aniston get together. The two have not been together for 15 years now, but to see their faces back – and to hear all the highly-anticipated reactions at the moment – you would think they were the only celeb couple life! Ha!

“Brad,” one respondent wrote in adoration, “when you win the Oscar, propose Jen to survive – I swear to reverse climate change. Fingers crossed. Love, a regular human being, love my soul mate💓 ”

Ang cute!

“Jennifer Aniston is amazing,” wrote another Twitter user, showing less, umm, less worship for Pitt. “Most forgive the planet. He still hopes to be with him (Justin Theroux), though. “Yikes! However, others are divided on the whole thing, with fans writing things like this:

“Brad knows Jen is a good person and deserves good things, and she’s really happy for her. That’s all.”

Etc:

“Is it just me or Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston turning Ross and Rachel into this awards show? #WillTheyOrWontThey”

Ha! But others were more psychic about the meeting – and in particular, about Pitt himself, for apparently returning to his former state knowing he first left Aniston after so many years in Angelina Jolie. A tweet tweet read:

“Let’s see her get along with her kids. She gets adulation for growing hair and smiles. Angie’s children have herbs daily. Give her an award.”

And added another user:

“15 years ago, they separated because they fell for another woman she ended up having 6 children with. You moved on.”

Many more:

“I want forever Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston to be together rather than see either of them return to Brad Pitt”

…etc:

“Did we ever forget that Brad made fun of Jennifer and then proceeded to humiliate her? Or do we do the thing that we blame another woman, Angelina, and try and seem for some witches to cast a spell on her? Please. She must leave Jennifer. “

…etc:

“The hysterical people of Borderline, most of the women, who forget that Brad Pitt HAD Jennifer Aniston, chose to have a romance, chose to leave her, divorce her and marry another woman. they are civil but personally, it is not something that I rush back into open arms 🤷‍♀️ ”

Yeah. You get the idea.

What do you think, however, of Perezcious readers ?! Did you love the latest mini-reunions of Brad and Jen, or was it dirty to you based on Pitt’s past behavior and track record?

We want to hear from you! Sound OFF about everything in the comments (below) …

(Photo by Adriana M. Barraza /WENN)