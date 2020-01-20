The one in which Brad and Jen reunited! In case you missed it Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pittbroke the internet on Sunday evening at the 2020 SAG Awards. The hearts of the fans fluttered at the sight of the friendly exes who spent a moment backstage. Let’s face it, we weren’t emotionally ready for it.

Once Upon A Time … Hollywood actor and The Morning Show actress who split in 2005 took both awards home in their respective categories. In his remarks, Pitt broke a marriage joke and said, “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a long way.” Luckily, she waved Camera to friends to get their reaction … and it was all.

Brad Pitt joked that he is a guy who gets high, takes off his shirt, and doesn’t get on with his wife and cameraman who was panned to Jennifer Aniston. SOMEONE GIVES THIS CAMERA AN EMMY #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/CdUZZTSTuT

– Lucy on the ground (@lucyontheg) January 20, 2020

When it was time for Aniston to give her acceptance speech, Pitt is said to have “stopped everything” backstage to see how his ex-wife spoke. ET Canada later spoke to Aniston and told her that during her statements, to which she disbelieved, she exclaimed, “No!” Said, “No!”: “It means everything. We all grew up together. This whole room. Your performances just move me and excite me! “

Since we’re clearly not beyond Pitts and Aniston’s gracious exchange, we’ve rounded up every photo of the couple’s backstage meeting. Start the gallery to see!

‼‼ EXCLUSIVE ‼‼ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to see Jennifer Aniston’s acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow folks – it was really our day, our week, our month and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D

– E! News (@news) January 20, 2020

