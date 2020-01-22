Jen isn’t the only ex he’s cool with. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still friends at his reunion with Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Angelina, who announced their divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage, are still business partners of their wine company, Château Miraval, Us Weekly. The former couple, who founded their vineyard in 2008, are even launching a new rosé champagne this year.

The news comes after Brad and Jen meet again at the 2020 SAG Awards, where both exes have been honored. The Friends Alum won for her role in AppleTV + ‘s The Morning Show for the outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series, while her ex-husband received an award for the outstanding performance of an actor in a supporting role for his work in Quentin Tarantinos Once was in Hollywood once.

After their victories, the two even had a viral moment behind the scenes in which the actor Curious Case of Benjamin Button congratulated his ex-wife on her very first SAG Award since her first victory for Friends in 1996. Reporters have caught Brad even behind the scenes watching his ex-wife’s speech. Since the SAG Awards, the former couple has gone viral with mixed reactions from fans. Some Internet users kept their fingers crossed for a romantic reunion between Brad and Jen, while others warned Jen not to meet a man who had left her in 2005 for another woman. Brad and Jennifer divorced in October 2005, the same year that Brad and Angelina met love interests on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

“Please, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are so cute,” tweeted one fan while another wrote, “Brad Pitt didn’t publicly cheat Jennifer Aniston on how it is going with all of you.”

Whatever happens between Brad and Jen, we are glad that he is friends with his two exes. Although we don’t know for sure whether Brad or Angelina are together, their wine business is a good sign.