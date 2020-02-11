Bracketology 2020: Where Michigan is from February 11

It was an eight-lane season for the Wolverines in Michigan on the basketball court, but their NCAA tournament goals are still ahead of them with a healthy Isaiah Livers and a manageable schedule that continues to evolve. For the first time since December we are going to see what this group looks like with all hands on deck.

Almost a month ago Michigan fought in this piece (which will be updated more often as we go into crunch this season) for its tournament life. In many ways they are still that way, but from now on they are somewhat secure as opposed to being one of the first four teams in or the last four in.

Here are some of the national outlets where they go March Madness:

ESPN: 8-seed in East Region vs. No. 9 St. Mary’s (Sacramento, CA)

CBS Sports: 8-seed in South Region vs. No. 9 Xavier (Omaha, NE)

NBC Sports: 7-seed in East Region vs, no. 10 Rhode Island (Greensboro, NC)

SB Nation: 8-seed in South Region vs. No. 9 Arkansas (St. Louis, MO)

USA Today: 8-seed in West Region vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (Spokane, WA)

Bracket Matrix: projected 8 seeds via composite rankings, Wolverines appear in 90 of 91 projected brackets

Here is an overview of the upcoming schedule for the Wolverines:

12th of February – in the northwest

February 16 – against Indiana

February 19 – at Rutgers

February 22 – at Purdue

February 27 – against Wisconsin

March 1 – in the state of Ohio

March 5th – against Nebraska

8 March – in Maryland

Michigan is on 14-9 on its way to Wednesday’s game in the northwest and finishing the regular season with 18 wins is likely to give them a good chance to participate in the tournament. This week is crucial in that regard as they play a few games in Northwestern and at home against Indiana that can serve as two more to move on to the resume. Those are two squadrons to be defeated and with Livers back it would not be a disappointment if you did not win both.

From there, Wisconsin and Nebraska look like the best chance of winning, giving them the potential four they would need in the search for 18. Everything more than that before the Big Ten Tournament is jealous, as one would hope they would that could add another win there.

In general it feels like this group has what it takes to be a tournament team and the resume is there. Many of these guys will still be in the team next year, so a scenario where they come in as eight or nine seed and play a profitable first game, then a chance for a one-seed could be a fun learning experience for them. We saw them flourish in a tournament in the Bahamas, so you never know.