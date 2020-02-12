BP has set a target of reaching zero net by 2050 to address the climate emergency

BP has the ambition to become a net zero company by 2050, or rather as part of a plan to “fundamentally reorganize” its activities to cope with the climate emergency.

The new CEO of the oil giant, Bernerd Looney, has drawn up a vision to reduce the 415 million tonnes of carbon dioxide for which he is responsible each year and to transform BP into a ‘thriving sustainable energy company’.

“The world’s carbon budget is finite and is running out; we need a quick transition to net zero, “said Mr. Looney, who took over the top job at BP last week. “It requires nothing less than re-imagining energy as we know it.”

However, critics pointed out that the announcement contained few details on how the goal would be achieved, while BP still plans to invest billions of pounds in the production of new fossil fuels.

Bruce Duguid, chief stewardship at investment manager Federated Hermes welcomed the plan, but added: “It also raises a number of important questions, including how BP proposes to reduce or offset the very large emissions in its upstream oil and gas production and how to accelerate the reduction of the carbon intensity of its products in accordance with the Paris objectives. “

1/20 California

In this decade, people have become increasingly aware of climate change. Calls on leaders to perform ultrasound everywhere in the world, as the signs of a changing climate are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore

Getty

2/20 Athens, Greece

Fierce forest fires have sprung up in many countries. The damage caused is unprecedented: last year 103 people were killed in forest fires in California, one of the best prepared places, best equipped to fight such fires in the world

AFP / Getty

3/20 Redding, California

Entire cities are razed to the ground. The cities of Redding and Paradise in California were almost completely eliminated in the 2018 season

AP

4/20 Athens, Greece

While forest fires in Greece (photo), Australia, Indonesia and many other countries have caused chaos in infrastructure, economies and cost of life

AFP / Getty

5/20 Carlisle, England

Flooding has become commonplace in Britain. Due to extreme downpours in Carlisle in the winter of 2015, the previous flood level record was overshadowed by two feet

AFP / Getty

6/20 Hebden Bridge, England

Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has been flooded repeatedly over the last decade, with the worst coming on Christmas Day 2015. Toby Smith from Climate Visuals, an organization focused on improving how climate change is portrayed in the media, says: “Extreme weather and floods, has been and will become more frequent as a result of climate change An increase in the severity and spread of press images, reports and media coverage throughout the country has localized the issue, has heightened our emotions, perceptions and personalized the effects and dangers of climate change “

Getty

7/20 Somerset, England

In western Somerset, floods in 2013 led to entire villages being cut off and isolated for weeks

Getty

8/20 Dumfries, Scotland

“In the summer of 2012, intense rain flooded more than 8,000 properties. In 2013, storms and shocks were catastrophically combined with elevated sea levels, while December 2015 was the wettest month ever recorded. Major floods continued throughout the decade with the UK government floods as one of the country’s greatest threats in 2017, “says Smith of Climate Visuals

Getty

9/20 London, England

The weather has been more extreme in Britain in recent years. The ‘beast from the east’ that arrived in February 2018 brought extremely cold temperatures and high snowfall. Central London (photo), where the bustle of the city often means that snow does not even settle, was covered with centimeters of snow all day long

FATHER

10/20 London, England

Months after the cold wave, a heat wave hit Britain, causing the normal plush green of the English parks to become dehydrated for weeks in the summer

AFP / Getty

11/20 New South Wales, Australia

Deteriorating drought in many countries has been disastrous for crop yields and has threatened livestock. In Australia, where a severe drought lasted for months for months, farmers suffer from psychological problems due to the threat to their livelihood

Reuters

12/20 Tonle Sap, Cambodia

Even dedicated climate skeptic Jeremy Clarkson has come to recognize the threat of climate change after a visit to the Tonle Sap lake system in Cambodia. More than a million people rely on Tonle Sap water for work and imagination, but, as Mr. Clarkson saw, a drought has seriously depleted the water level

Carlo Frem / Amazon

13/20 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

In response to these precursors of climate destruction, some people have taken measures to deal with the impending disaster. Ethiopia recently planted 350 million trees one day

AFP / Getty

14/20 Morocco

Morocco has set up the most ambitious solar energy program in the world and has recently completed a solar power plant the size of San Francisco

AFP / Getty

15/20 London, England

Electric cars are emerging as a viable alternative to fossil-fueled vehicles and major cities around the world are adding charging points to accommodate

AFP / Getty

16/20 Purmerend, the Netherlands

Cities around the world also embrace cycling as a clean (and healthy) way of transport. The Netherlands continues to lead the way with bicycles that surpass many people

Jeroen Much / Andras Schuh

17/20 Xiamen, China

Bicycle infrastructure is taking over cities around the world, hoping to make society less dependent on polluting vehicles

Ma Weiwei

18/20 Chennai, India

Despite positive steps being taken, people continue to have a huge adverse effect on the climate. There have been countless major oil spills this decade, the most striking of which was BP’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010

AFP / Getty

19/20 Amazon rainforest, Brazil

More recently, large parts of the Amazon rainforest were set on fire by people to clear land for agriculture

AFP / Getty

20/20 California

This decade may have seen horrors, but it has led to the insight that the next decade must see change if human life is to continue

Getty

BP said it will achieve net zero emissions by reducing the 55 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent that it emits annually, and the 360 ​​million tons associated with oil and gas it sells. It said it is expected to invest more in the long term in low-carbon companies and less in oil and gas.

However, the company will continue to increase its fossil fuel production over the coming decade, with the aim of reducing the carbon intensity of the energy supplied. That means that BP will probably still have to offset hundreds of millions of tons of emissions per year through schemes such as planting trees. BP has not provided details on how it will achieve this.

“BP is vague about the details of his plan, but it should not rely on the use of CO2 compensation schemes as a permit to continue polluting,” said Oxfam’s climate consultant Kiri Hanks. “Poor countries should not be bribed to grow forests instead of food to be able to do business in rich countries.”

Murray Worthy of Global Witness, an anti-corruption and environmental campaign group, rejected BP’s announcement.

read more

“There is nothing ambitious about a plan that is simply not credible,” he said.

“BP’s net zero promise looks like an attempt to make a number of positive headlines by a new chief executive, but with little content to show how it will achieve these grand claims.”

Last year, Global Witness calculated that large oil and gas companies had invested $ 4.9 trillion (£ 3.8 trillion) in new fossil fuel extraction projects, reducing the amount they plan to spend on renewable energy becomes smaller.

Industry analysts Rystad Energy predicts that BP will spend $ 71 billion (£ 54 billion) on new oil and gas fields in the coming decade.

Investor groups that worked with BP to help reduce emissions, including Climate Action 100, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and the Commissioners of the Church of England, supported his new position.

Stephanie Pfeifer, member of Climate Action 100+ and CEO of IIGCC, said that oil and gas companies should be involved in efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

“Building on the positive involvement with BP through Climate Action 100+, investors will continue to look for the company’s progress in addressing climate change.

“This includes how it will invest more in non-oil and gas companies, and ensure that its lobbying activities support the implementation of the Paris Agreement.”

The Greenpeace research unit, Unearthed, revealed last month that BP was lobbying the US government to weaken environmental laws so that new fossil fuel projects could bypass climate controls.

.