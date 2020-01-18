Boyfriend Throws Pregnant Girlfriend From 5th Floor Of Their Apartment

A man reportedly threw his pregnant girlfriend from the 5th floor of their apartment in Anambra on Thursday, January 16.

The man and his pregnant girlfriend lived on the 5th floor of an apartment on Obosi Street in the local government of South Onitsha, in Anambra State, but his body was found in the following complex after he would have set foot soon after he started asking his neighbors if they had seen her.

A Facebook user, Xpregar, who shared a video of the scene of the incident, wrote;

“Man allegedly threw pregnant girlfriend from 5th floor apartment in Anambra state”

“A sad event occurred on 1/16/2020 in Obosi street of the local government of South Onitsha in the State of Anambra when a body of a young woman was found in a building, the girl has been identified as a young woman living on the 5th floor of the building’s next courtyard. “

According to an eyewitness, the young woman lived alone with her boyfriend in a 3 bedroom apartment, it was around 7 p.m. the boyfriend came down from the 5th floor building asking his neighbors if they had seen his wife, they said no.

A few minutes after interrogating his neighbors, an alarm was triggered concerning a corpse in the neighboring complex, some of the neighbors went on the spot to check the corpse and were identified as the “missing woman”.

However, when the man was taken apart to verify what really happened between them, he denied any knowledge of wrongdoing, claiming that they had only a minor argument and she left the apartment, that’s why he was looking for it before the time it was found. death.

