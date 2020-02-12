Boy, 9, accused of attempting to murder 5-year-old sister

OCALA, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy has been charged with trying to kill his 5-year-old sister by stabbing her in their Florida apartment last month with a kitchen knife, officials said.

The boy was accused on Tuesday of attempted murder in the first degree and appeared on Wednesday in the central city of Ocala in Florida, prosecutors said.

The mother of the children told the police that she was leaving the apartment to get the mail and get some candy for her children from a neighbor. When she returned, she said she had found the boy who stuck his sister into a bedroom with a kitchen knife.

The child told the investigators that he was thinking of killing his sister two days before January 28, the Ocala police said.

The girl was released from the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville last Friday.

The boy is detained and is represented by the office of the public defender, who did not immediately return a telephone message requesting comment.

The office of the public defender is waiting for the results of a competency test that will determine whether the boy understands the charge, the Ocala Star Banner reported.

