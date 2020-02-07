BoxyCharm Flash Sale 2020 offers up to 80 percent discount on Becca and more

It’s Baaaaack. After two successful BoxyPopUps, BoxyCharm is back with the Flash sale in 2020. These offers are no joke. We’re talking up to 80 percent off full-size products from mass, indie, and other prestige brands. The quarterly sale includes hundreds of beauty, lifestyle and fashion items and runs until everything is sold out. Top beauty products don’t last long, so make a note of the following details

You must be a BoxyCharm subscriber to purchase this beauty sale. The price ranges from $ 25 to $ 49.99 a month, depending on your subscription. Another advantage is access to this sale, which offers extremely high discounts. For example, last year there was Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Serum for $ 12 (usually $ 79), Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque for $ 16 (usually $ 49), Spongelle Brilliant Tuberose Shimmer Buffer for 4 USD (for $ 20) and Luxie Dreamcatcher Set for $ 29 (previously $ 150).

We don’t know the exact deals for this year yet, but we do know that it is Benefit Cosmetics Contour Pro ($ 34 at retail), Sugarbear Hair Gummies (usually $ 29.99), Milk Makeup Blur Spray (28 $ Retail), Becca x Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Bronze, Blush & Glow Palette (typically $ 44), Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water ($ 28), and The Laundress Delicate Wash ($ 19) Retail trade).

The BoxyCharm BoxyPopUp starts on February 10th. Now mark your iCal.

