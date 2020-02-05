Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested for domestic violence after viral video surfaces Sport

Gervonta Davis is reportedly arrested for domestic violence after allegedly stifling his ex-girlfriend and his child’s mother in a Florida celebrity basketball game.

According to TMZ, the current lightweight boxing champion of WBA surrendered to the Coral Gables police on Tuesday (February 4) for the incident that took place last Saturday.

Authorities say the 25-year-old is confronted with one count of “simple domestic violence on batteries”.

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after reporting via social media and the victim, it was observed on February 1, 2020 (Davis) that he was abusing his former girlfriend who (together) had a child,” Coral Gables police told the outlet. “(Davis) surrendered to the investigators of the Coral Gables Police who were assigned to the case.”

Video went viral shortly after the alleged incident was recorded on camera. Davis later acknowledged that he was “aggressive” with his ex-girlfriend, but denied ever having hit her.

“I never hit her once … yes I was aggressive and told her come on,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “That is my child’s mother. I would never hurt her. “

The Baltimore resident has previously had to deal with attack charges. In 2018 he was reportedly involved in a street fight, which caused him a disorderly behavioral burden. In 2017, he reportedly hit a childhood friend in the head and fought a man in a shopping mall in Virginia, resulting in another disorderly behavioral burden. All charges were eventually withdrawn.

See his mugshot below.

.