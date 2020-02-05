Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: It was a good wait on Tuesday as Rs 1.94 million I enter. Compared to Monday’s collections of Rs 2.03 million, this is almost not a fall. This indicates that, in the middle of the target audience, the protagonist of Saif Ali Khan and Alaya is fine and now there are also expectations of a stable Wednesday and Thursday.

Box office Jawaani Jaaneman Day 5: Tuesday is well maintained!

If the numbers remain above the Rs 1.75 million mark on both days, it would mean a total of the first week just for the movie. You are currently in 16.80 crore and now it seems likely that the film directed by Nitin Kakkar will get very close to the 20 million rupees Mark before the second weekend begins.

The film is now ready to be Saif Ali Khan’s highest grossing solo in quite some time. His last decent success was Baazaar and now Jawaani Jaaneman is ready to do better than that in his lifetime career. For Puja Films, the film could well emerge as a good source of income once the final account that includes satellite, digital and music is added to the score as well.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

