Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and, so far, everything has worked in favor of the film. From the posters of the characters, the progress of the songs, each aspect has generated positive reactions. In addition to everything, it also marks the meeting of director Mohit Suri and Aditya, the duo that worked wonders with Aashiqui 2.

Full of hit songs, powerful performances and a pinch of emotions, Aashiqui 2 emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in 2013. It turned out to be a milestone in both the Mohit Suri Bollywood race and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie had a decent start by marking Rs 6 million on opening day and enjoyed a long theatrical career.

Box office: before the launch of Malang, remember the duo Aditya Roy Kapur and Aashiqui 2 of Mohit Suri: the second most profitable film of the decade

With positive word of mouth reaching the masses, Aashiqui 2 ended up making a life of Rs.8840 million. Made with a controlled budget of 12 crore, obtained a return on investment (ROI) of 73.40 Rs million for a profit of 612% With such a gigantic figure to boast about, the musical drama is Bollywood’s second most profitable film in the decade. Vri Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is in first place with 876.24% (click here for more information), while Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree is in third place with a gain of 548.35% (Click here for more information).

It will be interesting to see if the Aditya-Mohit duo manages to recreate the magic of Aashiqui 2.

