Bowling For Soup and Alexa Bliss video release with epic WWE crossover

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4vla140LEM (/ embed)

Bowling For Soup and Alexa Bliss work together for an epic WWE crossover video based on the former woman’s champion.

The SmackDown superstar has long been a big fan of the Girl All The Bad Guys Want band and their worlds have finally collided for a brand new single.

The video for the appropriately titled Alexa Bliss was released on Friday, and fans of both BFS and WWE will be delighted with the results as the five-time female champion plays a leading role in the promo.

With the song itself that refers to her career in the ring, her character and even her pet pig Larry-Steve, Bliss will undoubtedly be overjoyed because her favorite group brings such a sweet and hilarious tribute in their own unique style.

Bowling for soup x Alexa Bliss is the collaboration that we never knew we needed

Power agreements and professional wrestling references are the order of the day, because BFS does what they do best – and we love it.

“Why can’t every girl look like Alexa Bliss anymore?” Jaret Reddick says in the chorus (and we’re already singing along). “How do I feel about a chick on TV?

“She has a final movement called Twisted Bliss and it is as if my heart is trapped in a sleeping room. Why can’t every girl look like Alexa Bliss anymore? “

New entry music for Alexa when she is not working with Nikki Cross? We think so!

Alexa himself said: “This song is great 🙂 filming the video was such a great time that I loved it. It is definitely a unique opportunity when your favorite band in the world makes a song about you. And Jaret is always so nice to work with and to be around 🙂 “

Jaret added: “Meeting Alexa Bliss was insane! Here is the freakin ‘WWE Ladies champion, and she likes our band! I admit, I checked her socials after we first met and saw that she had worn our shirt on a photo, and tweeted about listening to us in class while she was still in Ohio haha ​​…

“We became fast friends. She was so nice to know and so wonderful for me and my family … why shouldn’t I write a song about her?!? Five feet great !!! “

BFS fans in the UK may even hear the new song live when the pop punk legends set off for a series of shows with Simple Plan and Not Ur Girlfrenz next week.

February 10 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

11 February – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

12 February – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

February 13 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse – SOLD OUT

February 14 – London, UK – O2 Academy – Low Ticket Alert

February 15 – Brighton, United Kingdom – The Brighton Center – Low Ticket Alert





