Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: Ryan Fraser showed commitment despite an uncertain future, says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe said that Ryan Fraser has proven his commitment to Bournemouth in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

Fraser, who has no contract in the summer, irritated fans this week after admitting he was playing for the team in the first half of the season, concentrating on his own future.

The Scotland-international, coupled with a move to Arsenal, admitted his mistake and performed a sincere performance in the vital victory over Villa, bringing the Cherries out of the bottom three.

Howe thanked the fans for their support to Fraser and sympathized with his winger.

“Ryan is an incredible talent, he is a great boy,” Howe said. “Ryan wants to do well, he wants to play for the team and the club.

1/52 50 most expensive transfers from January

Click through the gallery to see the biggest deals, steels and flops in history.

Getty

2/52 50. Paco Alcacer (£ 19.4 million)

Borussia Dortmund to Villarreal (2020)

Bongarts / Getty images

3/52 49. Enzo Perez (£ 19.5 m)

Benfica to Valencia (2015)

AP

4/52 45 = Yohan Cabaye (£ 20m)

Newcastle to Paris Saint-Germain (2014)

2015 VI images

5/52 45 = Odion Ighalo (£ 20m)

Watford to Changchun Yatai (2017)

Getty Images

6/52 45 = Morgan Schneiderlin (£ 20m)

Manchester United to Everton (2017)

Getty Images

7/52 45 = Theo Walcott (£ 20m)

Arsenal to Everton (2018)

Reuters

8/52 44. Lucas Tousart (£ 20.3 million)

Lyon to Hertha Berlin (2020)

Getty

9/52 42 = Nemanja Matic (£ 21m)

Benfica to Chelsea (2014)

Twitter / @ ChelseaFC

10/52 42 = Miguel Almiron (£ 21 million)

Atlanta to Newcastle (2019)

Getty Images

11/52 40 = David Luiz (£ 21.5m)

Benfica to Chelsea (2011)

GETTY IMAGES

12/52 40 = Stanislav Lobotka (£ 21.5m)

Celta Vigo to Napoli (2020)

AFP / Getty images

13/52 39. Sander Berge (£ 22m)

Genk to Sheffield United (2020)

Getty Images

14/52 38. Paco Alcacer (£ 22.7 million)

Barcelona to Borussia Dortmund (2019)

AFP / Getty images

15/52 37. Luis Suarez (£ 22.8 million)

Ajax to Liverpool (2011)

EPA

16/52 36. Krzysztof Piatek (£ 22.8 million)

AC Milan to Hertha Berlin (2020)

REUTERS

17/52 35. Juan Cuadrado (£ 23.3 million)

Fiorentina to Chelsea (2015)

Getty

18/52 31 = Ramires (£ 25m)

Chelsea to Jiangsu Suning (2016)

Getty Images

19/52 31 = Dimitri Payet (£ 25m)

West Ham to Marseille (2017)

Getty

20/52 31 = Steven Bergwijn (£ 25m)

PSV to Tottenham (2020)

Getty

21/52 31 = Lucas Moura (£ 25 million)

Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham (2018)

AFP via Getty Images

22/52 30. Goncalo Guedes (£ 25.5 million)

Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

EPA

23/52 29. Reinier (£ 25.6 million)

Flamengo to Real Madrid (2020)

Getty

24/52 28 = Gabriel Jesus (£ 27 million)

Palmeiras to Manchester City (2017)

Visionhaus

25/52 28 = Cenk Tosun (£ 27m)

Besiktas to Everton (2018)

Getty

26/52 27. Wilfried Bony (£ 27.5 million)

Swansea to Manchester City (2015)

Getty

27/52 26. Inigo Martinez (£ 28 million)

Real Sociedad to Athletic Club (2018)

GETTY IMAGES

28/52 25. Dejan Kulusevski (£ 29.8 million)

Atalanta to Juventus (2020)

AP

29/52 24. Giovani Lo Celso (£ 30 million)

Real Betis to Tottenham (2020)

REUTERS

30/52 23. Willian (£ 30 million)

Anzhi Makhachkala to Chelsea (2013)

Getty

31/52 22. Krysztof Piatek (£ 30.9 million)

Genoa to AC Milan (2019)

Getty

32/52 21. Lucas Paqueta (£ 31.4 million)

Flamengo to AC Milan (2019)

EPA

33/52 19 = Shoya Nakijima (£ 31.5 million)

Portimonense to Al-Duhail (2018)

Getty

34/52 19 = Edin Dzeko (£ 31.5 million)

Wolfsburg to Manchester City (2011)

Getty Images

35/52 18. Julian Draxler (£ 34.1 million)

Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

Getty

36/52 17. Leandro Paredes (£ 34.7 million)

Zenit to Paris Saint-Germain (2019)

GETTY IMAGES

37/52 16. Andy Carroll (£ 35 million)

Newcastle to Liverpool (2011)

Getty

38/52 15. Cedric Bakambu (£ 35.3 million)

Villarreal to Beijing Guoan (2018)

Getty

39/52 14. Jackson Martinez (£ 35.7 million)

Atletico Madrid to Guangzhou Evergrande (2016)

Getty Images

40/52 13. Juan Mata (£ 37.1 million)

Chelsea to Manchester United (2014)

Manchester United via Getty Imag

41/52 12. Lucas Moura (£ 38 million)

Sao Paulo to PSG (2013)

Getty Images

42/52 11. Alex Teixeira (£ 38.5 million)

Shakhtar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning (2016)

AFP / Getty

43/52 10. Paulinho (£ 44.2 million)

Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande (2019)

Getty Images

44/52 9. Bruno Fernandes

Sporting to Manchester United (£ 46.5 million)

Getty

45/52 8. Fernando Torres (£ 50 million)

Liverpool to Chelsea (2011)

Getty

46/52 7. Oscar (£ 52 million)

Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG (2017)

Getty

47/52 6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£ 56 million)

Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (2018)

FATHER

48/52 5. Diego Costa (£ 57 million)

Chelsea to Atletico Madrid (2017)

Getty

49/52 4. Aymeric Laporte (£ 57.2 million)

Athletic Club to Manchester City (2018)

Getty Images

50/52 3. Christian Pulisic (£ 57.5m)

Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea (2019)

FATHER

51/52 2. Virgil van Dijk (£ 75 million)

Southampton to Liverpool (2018)

REUTERS

52/52 1. Philippe Coutinho (£ 106 million)

Liverpool to Barcelona (2018)

AFP / Getty images

“The fans were great with him and he was very good in return, he showed how important he is.

“You work with (players) every day and you see their personalities. You know them as people.

“If you see something that may have come out the wrong way and he is being criticized, you sometimes feel like the boy, certain players, and certain situations. It was nice to see him come out with a good performance. “

Eddie Howe and Ryan Fraser embrace after the full-time whistle (AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

First half goals from Philip Billing and Nathan Ake won for Bournemouth, although after Jefferson Lerma was sent, Mbwana Samatta made it a game for Villa.

Samatta scored on his Premier League-debut and became the first Tanzanian to appear in the division.

“That was my dream, always when I was a kid, until today,” he told the club’s official website.

“It is a dream come true and for everyone in Tanzania it was a dream to see a Tanzanian player playing in the Premier League. But if you lose a game, you cannot be happy because we have to win together as a group and lose together. “

PA

