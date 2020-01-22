Bournemouth and Aston Villa get crucial victories over Brighton and Watford

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith threw the survival glove at Aston Villa after his last victory over Watford. The winner of Tyrone Mings, when Ezri Konsa’s momentum hit his leg, in the fifth minute of the detention time earned Villa a 2-1 victory that could be of great importance at the bottom of the table.

Villa stayed behind in the break at the head of Troy Deeney, but Douglas Luiz dragged them in the middle of the second half before the end of the drama. The victory took Villa from the relegation zone of the Premier League and beat the Hornets, who fell in the last three. Smith’s team is now 16th, two points behind Bournemouth, after taking four points from drop opponents Watford and Brighton in their last two games.

He said: “We have to keep focusing on the next game. The next in the Premier League is against Bournemouth, another team below us. Catch the teams above you and overtake them, that’s the job of the players right now. My teams finish the season better and I expect better points in the second half.

“It is the biggest victory at the moment because it is the last. We have to concentrate on each game. With Watford surrounding us and hiding well in his place, I said before the game that they would face a different Villa team. It was important because Villa Park is a important place for us in this league. ”

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe greeted a great victory for Bournemouth and admitted that he is “desperate” to keep them in the Premier League, after the Cherries eased some pressure on his manager with a crucial 3-1 victory over Brighton.

Bournemouth’s unfortunate recent form, 10 losses in 12 games, has raised doubts about Howe’s future for the first time in his 11 years on the bench. But the blows of Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson, on both sides of a goal in Pascal Gross’s own door, secured a much-needed victory to raise them to position 18, level in points with West Ham and safety.

It was a victory that also illustrated that players continue to play for the coach who led the club from League Two.

“It feels great right now, but time will tell. We knew how big it was tonight, in many different ways, ”said Howe. “I am very happy but cautious at the same time not to build it too much and then get back flat. We really want to start from this point. Maybe many clubs across the country would not have been given the time and support we have had. We have Than recognize that.

“I haven’t seen the table and I really don’t want to. Everything is in our hands, it’s about us. If you don’t get victories, you’re going to be relegated. Tonight it was very positive, but we have to try to win our next game. It’s been a difficult period, but it’s what you’re up for, the highs and lows. Don’t get me wrong, you hate the lows. But we’re desperate to maintain our Premier League status, desperate to stay here. “

