Thanks to my father (and, of course, genetics in general), I suffered from excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis) since childhood. Around 80 percent of the time, my palms are sweaty and cold – regardless of the climate I’m in. Of course, this neurological condition is seen as someone who is also dealing with generalized anxiety and panic disorder, in times of stress or when my hormones are even more severe.

Sometimes my palms are just a little damp and sometimes they are rightly soaked. Over the years I have learned to get over thinking about what the other person thinks is wrong (it is what it is, right?). But let’s be honest: shaking hands with a new colleague or having a first hinge date When I have a “flare”, it is not exactly the ideal first impression. Of course, my excessively sweaty palms are not the only source of the frustration I got from hyperhidrosis. It is also known that they cause glaring sweat rings on my favorite silk blouses (and of course ruin them with the possible yellowish stains and scratches) a persistent smell that cannot be stirred.)

While coping with a few clinical strength antiperspirants (as well as versions designed for your palms), I found that botox injections are an effective and non-surgical treatment for excessive sweating when I told my makeup artist about hyperhidrosis. She told me that her husband, a downtown Los Angeles policeman, swears by neurotoxin treatment to keep his grip perfectly dry at work. Of course, I was immediately fascinated and decided to do more research on this off-label indication for wrinkle reduction – because I was obviously on the ground.

There are two main forms of hyperhidrosis: axillary (excessive sweating under the arms) and palmoplantare (excessive sweating on the hands and feet). Clinical research is fairly inconclusive as to the cause, but it appears that the disease has an inherited component, which explains why both my father and my aunt (his sister) are also concerned with it. “Botox is extremely effective in treating hyperhidrosis and can take up to 9 months,” Nancy Pellegrino, NP told me before discussing my own procedure.

The preparation

While my sweaty hands were my desired treatment area – and at the same time the curse of my existence – botox injections into the palms are usually carried out by a neurologist (and are only partially insured), which is why we chose my second largest sweat source – induced Not: my armpits. Botox treatment for excessive sweating in the palms or feet requires an entire vial (approximately 100 units). This is far more than for your crow’s feet or forehead lines, which makes the procedure for a temporary correction quite expensive. While the price depends on a number of factors, including whether your insurance will cover it or not, you will usually be reset at least many times over.

As a confessed victim / hypochondriac I had to inquire about possible side effects. “The only possible side effects of the procedure are that we sometimes see an increased amount of sweating in the other untreated parts of the body,” Sister Nancy confirmed. For example, if you had botox treatment in your forearms, your palms or upper lip may sweat more as a result. That being said, occasional and temporary bruising is the only thing to worry about.

The procedure

Now let’s talk about the actual process. I have a pretty high tolerance for pain and botox in the legs of my crows. So it wasn’t my first time dealing with dermal injections. However, your forearms are much more sensitive than your forehead and temples, so many patients find the process quite painful. Sister Nancy first gave armpits a remedy, and we waited about 15 minutes for it to “turn on” (basically, until they felt numb). To be honest, I’m ridiculously ticklish, so I was more concerned about not being able to be still than pain. Each armpit was about 5 minutes long, and Sister Nancy was very gentle and methodical in placing it. I honestly didn’t feel anything. I left the office half an hour later with no pain or side effects, but the following day my forearms were a little red and felt raw (which is perfectly normal). This slight discomfort after the procedure disappeared after about three days and was fairly minor.

The results

I had already done my procedure in mid-November – as with cosmetic neurotoxin injections, it takes about 2-3 weeks to get the full results. After a few months, I can honestly say that the treatment was 100 percent effective. I used to apply antiperspirant twice a day to keep my armpits sweating and my health. in check, but the other week I walked a full day and a half (thanks to forgetting my deodorant while staying with my friend) and didn’t even think that my pits were completely untouched until I saw mine Friend put his on. Basically, the fact that I’m not uncomfortably soaked with my t-shirt or smelly enough to panic and / or find a crazy home to find my deodorant is a solid testament to how effective botox is at the treatment of hyperhidrosis.

It’s still “winter”, but firstly I live in Los Angeles and secondly I’m always hot. I did a pretty intense workout after the procedure. While my face and back were drenched in sweat, my forearms stayed moderately dry. I was concerned that the botox injections in my forearms could cause my palms and feet to become completely mixed up with the sweating (considering the side effects mentioned above), but I didn’t notice any significant changes in this area. While my sweaty hands remain a bit of a trigger when it comes to fear, it’s really nice to be able to wear my light blouses without having to worry about being destroyed by super-soft sweat rings. Overall, while it can be expensive to think about how long the treatment will take and whether you will feel safe and secure if you are nervous or just having a fit, I think the cost is fully justified.

Botox Alternatives

If for financial or other reasons you are unable to treat excessive sweating with injectables, there are some OTC treatments that can help you keep your hyperhidrosis at bay. Sure, they won’t be as effective as botox or surgery, but in my experience they definitely work. Here are some of the products that helped me before the procedure and that I continue to use on my palms, face, and feet.

I trust this product so that my palm sweat does not leave the first impression when I meet new customers and colleagues. It really works and smells amazing to start up.

These anti-sweat pads effectively reduce excessive sweating for up to 7 days. At the moment they are only approved for the armpit, but I personally stole them over my upper lip and palms before an anxious meeting took place, and they did the trick.

These antiperspirant wipes are a must for my handbag. Whenever I have a “bad day” or fearful “precipitation”, I take off these handy towels and they help keep my forearms, palms and upper lip nice and dry.

This powerful antiperspirant spray was developed for forearm protection, but I admittedly use it for off-label applications. Before a nerve-wracking excursion (or just a super wet day) I splash a little on my upper lip and palms and I’m completely covered. This product gets bonus points because the smells also smell amazing,

