Boston College-Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Capsule Overview | Virginia Tech

Boston College at Virginia Tech

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Records: BC 11-12, 5-7 ACC; Virginia Tech 14-9-, 5-7.

Last meeting: British Columbia won 61-56 at home on January 25.

BC probable entries: F Jairus Hamilton (9.8 ppg), F Steffon Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg), F CJ Felder (6.0 ppg), G Jay Heath (12.4 ppg), G Derryck Thornton (13 , 1 ppg).

Virginia Tech Probable Starters: F Landers Nolley II (17.2 ppg), F PJ Horne (7.3 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.2 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.6 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (9.6 ppg) .

Remarks: Tech has lost four straight games, including a loss to British Columbia two weekends ago. The last three losses in the skid have been double-digit. Tech failed to score more than 63 points in a skid match. Technology also didn’t make more than eight 3-point pointers in a skid game. … Tech recorded more turnover (14) than assists (11) during the first meeting with British Columbia. It is only the fourth time this has happened this season. … The Hokies led British Columbia 31-26 at half time, but only pulled 35.7% of the field in the second half. Tech was 6 out of 12 from the 3 point range in the first half, but increased from 1 in 9 (11.1%) at this distance in the second half. … Hamilton had a career high of 23 points and a career high of three points in the first game. … The Hokies just lost 76-57 to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Hokies only shot 38.2% of the field and 17.4% (4 of 23) from the 3-point range in that game. … The Eagles have just suffered a 63-55 loss to Duke in which they only made two points to 3 points to that of Duke.

