Boston College Honors Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Team Its Fifth Consecutive Loss | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – The skid isn’t over yet.

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team suffered their fifth straight loss on Saturday, losing to Boston College 77-73 in overtime at the Cassell Coliseum.

“The little things killed us,” said Landers Nolley II, the Hokies’ freshman who had 29 points and 11 rebounds. “Missed free throws. A couple missed hits. A couple fired forcibly.

“It was definitely a winnable game. … We just need to tweak a little more.”

A team that was once 5-3 in the ACC and a regular NCAA tournament “parenthesis” on various websites has now dropped to 14-10 in total and 5-8 in the ACC.

“Very surprising,” said tech rookie Nahiem Alleyne of the skid. “Obviously, no one wants to continue on a losing streak. But we just have to fight, just get into the gym.”

“I’m not at all surprised,” said Nolley. “NBA teams continue to lose streaks.… Just bounce back and focus on the next game.”

This is Tech’s longest skid since the Hokies suffered a five-game slide four years ago.

“I think we are fine. … It’s not ideal, but that’s what you’re facing,” said technical coach Mike Young. “We will deal with it by continuing to compete, continuing to improve.

“I can stick my face through this metal table, but I still have a lot to accomplish with this group.

“The sky is not falling. We’re going to be fine. … My team competed like crazy. Boston College was just a little better.”

The Hokies, who had three consecutive double-digit losses, saw their game and energy level improve on Saturday.

“In fact, we walked through the door with fire,” said Tyrece Radford, who had 10 points. “We came to compete today.”

BC (12-12, 6-7) beat Tech for the second time in this skid.

“I am really proud of the courage our team has shown,” said British Columbia coach Jim Christian. “It was a gut control game.”

Nolley’s 29-point game was his most prolific game as he had 29 in a January 11 win over the state of North Carolina. He was 12 out of 22 on the field, including 3 of 7 at 3 points.

He sank a 3 point to give Tech a 73-70 lead with 2:02 left in OT.

But British Columbia scored the last seven points of the game.

Steffon Mitchell scored inside to give British Columbia a 75-73 lead with 11.1 seconds remaining in OT. It was the only overtime basket in British Columbia.

Nolley missed a deep 3 point with about six seconds remaining in OT.

“It was a good move,” said Nolley. “I had just hit the one on the left wing (with 2:02 to do). … I should have hit him.”

“The kid had a great day and made some of them from a distance. He couldn’t go home,” said Young. “But I don’t blame my team for that.”

Tech had a time-out before Nolley took the shot, but Young didn’t want to use it because it would have given BC a chance to switch defenses.

“This has worked very well for me throughout my career,” said Young of not calling a timeout.

This situation worked when Tech’s double OT win against North Carolina on January 22. Young didn’t call time-out before Radford’s winning streak in that match.

After Nolley’s failure, Mitchell made two free throws with two seconds left to seal the victory.

The Eagles were 9 out of 10 on the free throw line in OT.

“We just couldn’t hit any shots (in OT) and they kept shooting their free throws,” said Alleyne.

Mitchell tied his career record with 21 points. The junior forward also tied his career record with 15 rebounds.

“I have to do a better job than a player like Mitchell,” said Young.

Alleyne (16 points) scored indoors to reduce the BC lead to 66-64 with 40.2 seconds remaining in regular time.

Alleyne went to the basket and was fouled with 4.4 seconds to play. He made two free throws to tie the game at 66 and force the OT.

The first-year goalkeeper said he did not feel any pressure on the free-throw line in this situation.

“I had (done) it in high school before,” said Alleyne. “It doesn’t affect me.”

Tech pulled 53.3% of the field in the first half and led 38-33 at halftime.

Christian said British Columbia adjusted their zone defense at halftime. Tech drew 36.7% in the second half and 33.3% in EO.

“We didn’t really expect them to play in the zone,” said Alleyne. “We just needed to move the ball. We continued to stick.”

British Columbia, who lost goaltender Jared Hamilton to an injury in the first half, made 11 3-point shots against eight for Tech.