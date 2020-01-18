Boston Bruins gave up on David Backes was tough but correct decision

The world of professional sport is an impartial and often cruel place which does not stop progressing.

It is a difficult pill to swallow for many players and fans.

One day, an athlete can be among the best players in their respective league and the next day, they can be eliminated as if none of their past contributions meant anything.

It’s rarely that simple and dry and there are often a lot of difficult conversations to be had after a lot of deliberation and decision-making behind the scenes.

This is the case for a player like David Backes.

Backes has earned his place in the NHL

The 35-year-old was once one of the best players in the NHL and spent 10 seasons as a member of the St. Louis Blues, half of which as captain.

As a free agent in 2016, Backes would sign a $ 30 million, five-year contract with the Boston Bruins to deepen their central depth, add a physical presence to the team that also provided leadership and leadership. smart two-way decision.

Unfortunately, the contract looked bad from the day it was signed. This is due to the fact that the team signed Backes to this agreement when he was already 32 years old with considerable taxation on his body after 10 years of playing grueling hockey in the Western Conference.

David Backes is not worth the money he will order in the market (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although Backes scored 17 goals and 38 points in 74 games in his first season with the Bruins, injuries and a sharp drop in speed would soon limit Backes’ ability to contribute regularly with his new team.

Playing in just 57 games the following season, scoring 14 goals and 33 points and recovering from colon surgery after a battle with diverticulitis, Backes would prove that he was as tough as he could be at his accelerated age by returning earlier than expected and playing solid hockey upon his return.

It certainly portrayed Backes in a positive light for many Bruins fans, even if everyone still knew the truth; Backes was far from being at its peak and this contract was going to be an anchor.

In the past two seasons, Backes has only played 86 of the 131 possible games, scoring eight goals and 23 points and looking worse in every game.

In a seventh game against his former team, Backes was sidelined as the Bruins lost to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup final. It was revealing and although many will say that he should have played, it’s hard to really say that he would have made a difference in one way or another.

Boston Bruins right winger David Backes (AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

Speaking of Backes, head coach Bruce Cassidy also highlighted the situation.

“We brought him to give us part of this bite. It was there for a while, then concussions came into play. ”

While the Bruins recently lost Tuukka Rask to an unresponsive concussion from the team on the ice, the Bruins sent a message to everyone on the team with two of the most physical players in the game. team to Brett Ritchie and now Backes has been placed on waivers.

Cassidy would also mention that Backes’ role with the team just didn’t seem to be there with other members of the party or knocking on the door.

“We just felt that a guy like (Karson Kuhlman) or maybe (Anton Blidh) on the road had more rhythm to his game to add, you know, to go that route with David,” Cassidy said Friday . “You have (Chris) Wagner in the lineup to hit the fourth row, so (Backes) runs into that. He fell on (Brett) Ritchie moving to the third row. so a little player competition that we thought the other guys were a little bit ahead of them. “

Giving up Backes was not an easy decision

It’s hard to speak of Backes in a negative light, as he is truly one of the best people in the NHL.

On and off the ice, the veteran striker has always done his part to lead his teammates and be a leader in his community alongside his wife Kelly Backes.

The two were heavily involved in the St. Louis community and this trend would continue in Boston, especially when it involved animals.

Although hockey is primarily a business, there is still a lot of human interaction in the whole area of ​​professional sport that will always play a role in how decisions are made. For better or worse, the people involved in sport will always be the people first.

Boston Bruins David Backes congratulated by bench teammates (AP Photo / Winslow Townson)

When Bruins general manager Don Sweeney decided to waive Backes on January 17, 2020, it was a bittersweet moment for Bruins fans.

On the one hand, Backes had done everything he could whenever he was in alignment to make an impact, whatever role he was given. Despite the effort, however, it was clearly a futile attempt to keep a role in a team based on past merits rather than current ability.

On the other hand, the human hand, Backes was still a vocal leader for the team and has been in the NHL for almost a decade and a half. Telling someone so involved in the locker room and the community that they should go to AHL could not have been an easy conversation to have and it certainly would have been one of the most difficult discussions Sweeney had to have during his stay as general manager.

However, although it was not Backes’ fault that he failed to honor his contract, a contract to which he was never supposed to be faithful in the first place, the decision to place him under derogation for the purposes of the assignment to the AHL was the right decision. Although very difficult nevertheless.

Silver liners for Backes and the Bruins

There are still positive points to be drawn from this situation for Backes and the Bruins.

For Backes, this can be beneficial in two ways, although they directly contradict each other.

Backes can be assigned to the AHL, outfitting the Providence team and helping to educate all young talent on what it takes to play the NHL, how to play the right way and why being a team player is so important, regardless of league or era.

Boston Bruins’ David Backes hits the puck on Carolina Hurricanes goalkeeper Petr Mrazek. (Photo AP / Charles Krupa)

While that seems to be positive for the Bruins – because it is one, it is positive for Backes because he would likely have more ice time in Providence than he would have ever felt in Boston considering his recent production.

This could keep him playing hockey and doing what he likes while keeping the door open for a potential reminder to the big club if all went well.

Another, more improbable path for Backes would be to not play at all in the American League, resting his body and finally giving himself a chance to make up for all the blows he has suffered over the years.

It is not easy to play hockey professionally and it is even more difficult when you play a brand of sport as physical as Backes. It takes a toll and as mentioned, it has been noticeable in recent years.

Boston Bruins David Backes and Tuukka Rask celebrate after defeating Buffalo Sabers (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)

Taking this opportunity to spend more time with family while preserving health seems to be as good an option as any theory, although it’s hard to imagine Backes not putting the team first, because he has gone through all stages of his career. Getting away from all the money left on his contract in the next season and a half also seems unlikely.

Regardless of what Backes does, his assignment to Providence would bury part of his contract, granting the Bruins $ 1.075 million in relief on the $ 6 million contract, prorated starting at Jan. 18 at noon once he emerges for the remaining 78 days of the season.

This may not seem too important, but it is still something for the Bruins and each cap space and an open list location help around the trade deadline. It’s also something for any team that might be convinced to accept the Backes contract as part of a course transfer agreement, similar to the one that saw Matt Beleskey shipped to the New York Rangers as part of the Rick trade Nash.

Either way, Backes will be sorely missed in the Bruins ‘locker room, but his place on the ice was simply not justifiable at this point in his career or at the Bruins’ challenge window.