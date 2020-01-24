Bosses using technology to spy on staff are becoming the norm, so here's a realistic way to deal with them.

Gocha. Credit: Lightspring

Workplace supervision sounds like nightmares, but we have to get used to it. In a sign of the times, the European Court of Human Rights just ruled that a Barcelona supermarket had the right to shoot at employees after stealing them to steal CCTV cameras that they did not know were installed. This overturned the lower court’s ruling that the cameras had violated workers’ human rights.

However, hidden cameras are almost graphic compared to some of the ways employers now monitor their staff. They resort to everything from software that detects employees’ digital emails to clever names that identify their whereabouts. There are even development head scanners that can track employee concentration levels. According to a recent analysis, about half of employers are using some form of non-traditional staff monitoring and the numbers are increasing rapidly.

Even tech workers are worried – Google employee witnesses recently accusing their employer of setting up a browser extension to automatically alert administrators to anyone trying to organize staff meetings allegedly attempted to to form a union. The company denied the allegations.

But if surveillance of high-tech in the workplace seems increasingly inevitable, what should we do about it? Before we go down this road, it’s time to weigh the possibilities.

Man is everywhere

Many fear that technologies such as portable technology, digital cameras and artificial intelligence are tracking the turbocharger staff. Some will probably ban such practices. After all, most of us want to be free to do our job as we see fit. However, in fact, employers have always been observing the way employees perform. Why is new technology banned and not all these practices? The obvious answer is that we cannot: if all forms of monitoring were banned, how would organizations work?

Even just to repel the latest forms of workplace surveillance will require enormous sustained pressure on politicians and corporations. This seems unlikely, especially when culture is already established: most of us are willing to share our lives with the world through social media and allow technology companies to collect data in return.

A compromise could only be surveillance of the workplace where employees choose. But what would prevent employers from insisting that employees sign a form of consent as a requirement of the job? You could ban companies from making this mandatory, but it probably wouldn’t work. Employees would continue to fear that signing would not reduce their job security and cause them to lose bids and other opportunities.

What about technology regulation? Allowing them to only improve employee well-being and not monitor productivity, for example. Such rules may be possible, but they will mean difficult compromises. One option would be to allow employees access to any information they collect, for example.

On balance, well-designed regulations and continued vigilance against the violations and rights of workers who are eroding are probably the best we can hope for. Just as you can’t avoid the atomic bomb, you can’t easily put surveillance technology back in its box. If this sounds too stoic, it is also worth considering some possible consolations.

Big Brother pays you. Credit: Brian A Jackson

Diamonds in the dirt?

Companies that develop surveillance software often emphasize the ability to track employers’ well-being. We must not dismiss it too easily. Is it possible that it could identify cases where employees are unhappy or depressed and allow the employer to respond appropriately, for example? Could it even identify someone who is suicidal and incite critical intervention?

Similarly, some uses of new technology may be less undesirable than existing practices. If AI is used to monitor your facial expressions or to measure your attitude by the tone of your voice, it may have fewer biases from a human manager. It will not make judgments because it feels threatened or disliked and will certainly not be critical of you. It may be that employees can learn to play these things to their advantage.

Also, keep in mind that the main goal of employee monitoring is to make them more productive. People might be willing to sign up for some form of high-tech tracking if they knew they were likely to improve their productivity. If they were shown ways to make more money for every hour they worked, for example, this could be attractive to them. There may be an analogy here in how athletes use different screens to improve their performance.

If people become more productive in several workplaces, they will have to increase national and even global economic productivity. This leads to economic growth. It should then lead to higher pay, higher profits and more reinvestment in jobs and innovation.

You may argue that these economic benefits will be focused on the few who are leaking and not down. The rest of us may just feel more stressed and anxious. This is certainly a risk. But it could perhaps be mitigated if the monitoring also supported a more progressive tax system that redistributed the benefits of this technology to lower earners.

I have argued elsewhere that it would be better to tax people on their hourly income than their annual earnings. For the reasons I will explain here, it would allow you to pay higher wages to lower earners and increase the share of the tax burden on higher-paid workers without removing their incentive to work harder.

One of the main objections to such a system is that it is difficult to control whether everyone is working the number of hours they require. Government access to workplace surveillance data could be used to verify this. And that brings me to my wider point: if we can’t beat the rise in employee surveillance, we have to find ways to make the best of it. The private sector tends to take the lead in developing and exploiting technology for profit. workplace surveillance could be used to distribute the economic benefits more equitably.

