Borno: Zulum gives Igbo wife, teacher of 31 years triple promotion [Video]

Borno Governor Umara Zulum granted Ms. Obiagelli Mazi, who has been with the state for 31 years, a cash bonus and accelerated transportation.

Ms. Obiagelli, a 12th grade class teacher, is from Abia State.

In a trend video, Zulum met Ms. Obiagelli, who was already waiting for her students, during a 6:30 am excursion on Friday to examine the facilities at the Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Elementary School under the local government of Jere.

Zulum praised and rewarded her with a personal sum of N100,000, almost three times as much as her monthly salary of N35,000.

He has also approved an executive order that transports her from class teacher to deputy headmistress, a triple promotion.

PRNigeria quoted on Saturday that Borno State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) chairman Shettima Kullima announced the promotion to the dedicated teacher.

This followed Zulum’s instruction to review the position of women in public service, their qualifications (NCE) and to recommend their promotion.

Kullima explained that the woman, even though she did not have a university degree, “deserved promotion because of her teaching experience and commitment.”

Zulum said on Twitter: “Yesterday, at 6:30 am, I went to Shehu Sanda Kyarimi II Elementary School to see how we could improve the infrastructure and met the teacher, Ms. Obliageri Mazi An Igbo Christian from Abia State who served in Borno State for 31 years.

“Although it was very early, I did not meet any of the teachers and their students on site, only they.

“I am not surprised by their gender, their tribe, their religion or their country of origin, but I am very surprised by their passion, their enthusiasm, their commitment, their commitment and above all their patriotism. As a government, we are very proud of them! “

