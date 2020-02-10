Borno: The days of Boko Haram are numbered – according to Buhari, terrorists kill 30

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret with families of victims of the recent attacks in Maiduguri, Borno state.

He affirmed that his government would continue to thwart and end Boko Haram’s evil operations.

Buhari condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack by the terrorists at Boko Haram near Maiduguri” on innocent passengers.

In a statement from his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari added that his government was always determined to thwart its goal of holding Nigeria as a ransom.

“This government’s determination to protect the lives of Nigerians is not affected by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence by Boko Haram’s terrorists against innocent people,” he said.

President Buhari, who also expressed condolences to the state government, warns that “terrorists are clearly behind and their days are numbered”.

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and information to meet our current security challenges, the remains of Boko Haram will ultimately be destroyed.

“Regardless of the particular challenges of asymmetrical warfare, our armed forces are always determined to defeat these enemies of humanity,” said President Buhari.