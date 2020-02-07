Borno: Soldier kills MOPOL officer with anti-aircraft gun, damages police camp

An Army NCO killed a mobile police officer, Sergeant Rowland Tafida, in Borno State.

The murder occurred after a clash in the Makara Area of ​​the Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA).

The non-commissioned officer opened fire on the deceased and his colleagues with an anti-aircraft gun (AAG). The shootout also damaged some facilities at the Limankara Police Training Camp.

Tafida was part of the MOPOL Special Forces that had been deployed to counter-insurgency in Gwoza in August last year and would have completed its six-month counter-terrorism operation on February 8, 2020.

Rowland, father of two young girls, had already planned to leave Borno the weekend after his business trip.

An eyewitness told PRNigeria that the murder was “unfortunate and discouraging”. He remembered that the whole drama started with a screaming match between the soldier and another police officer about a friend.

The eyewitness said, “Some people intervened and settled the matter when the troubled army corporal asked a Hilux anti-aircraft gun driver, who is part of his military base, to face the Limankara police training camp.

“Immediately after turning the vehicle over, they opened fire and shot at the camp grounds. At that moment, the late police sergeant Rowland Tafida was killed by a scatter ball because he was not involved in the earlier conflict.

“The anti-aircraft vehicle explosion completely deformed his left leg when he returned to the camp after charging his phone somewhere.

“The MOPOL officer could have survived the terrible attack, but nobody could take him to a medical facility when he was lying in his own pool of blood, bleeding and bleeding heavily.”

Another eyewitness, a woman, revealed how other police officers in Limankara camp quickly mobilized and protested.

She added that the intervention of a major in the army, who is the oldest officer in the region, was needed to relieve tensions.

“It was the army major who came out to ask the damaged MOPOL personnel. He was the one who restored order and normality, otherwise chaos would have broken out.

“After begging the police, the major arrested the killer and then the Army Theater Command contacted the Borno Police Command.”

The deceased’s aunt, Ms. Zwancit Dazang, said neither the police nor the army had informed her of Rowland’s death.

She said her son was on his way to the Limankara police camp last Sunday afternoon without knowing what had previously happened between his MOPOL officer colleague and the murderer.

“We only found out about the tragic death of our son on social media. He was wearing combat boots, jeans, and a MOPOL t-shirt and had his gun on his shoulder when he was shot,” said Dazang.

“The anti-aircraft vehicle is a deadly ammunition that can plunge an airplane or a helicopter from the sky. it can even destroy an armored tank. It is inconceivable that a soldier can use it to eliminate an innocent person, but another security guard like him.

“A lively police officer with a very young family was deliberately killed. So his life was wasted. What was his fault He was not killed in the fight against terrorists, but by a soldier walking, unprovoked and did not provoke anyone. So why give up your life? That is barbaric and evil

“As I speak to you now, the late Rowland’s wife is emotionally broken. She hasn’t seen her husband for so long. Both she and her two lovely daughters, ages 5 and 2, were looking forward to seeing her husband again and father before the tragedy occurred.

“What did Rowland do to take someone’s life? The soldier who killed Rowland must be held accountable. Our son was in Borno to defend his country. So why should he be eliminated by someone he has never hurt or insulted? “

DAILY POST found that the military and police formed a joint investigative committee to investigate the incident and arrest the perpetrator.

He was taken to the Maimalari barracks in Maiduguri while the military assumed responsibility for the damaged facilities in the police camp.