Borno: Boko Haram has attacked Auno six times since I was appointed governor – Zulum

Borno Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum said on Monday that he was not undermining the military’s capacity, but that his government had repeatedly appealed to the military to establish its unit in Auno due to the insurgent’s ongoing attacks.

He said that soldiers who normally occupy the Auno gate will leave as soon as it is 5:00 p.m.

According to him, it is painful to continue asking for such support and nothing is done.

“We have to be brutal if we are telling the truth. I am pushed against the wall to tell the truth. Boko Haram Auno has attacked six times since I was appointed governor of Borno State, ”said the governor.

However, when he responded to the allegations that followed the Sunday attack that killed many people in Auno on the dreaded Maiduguri – Damaturu road, the Garison Commander, 7th Division Nigeria Army, discovered Brig. Gene. Sunday Igbinomwanhia said soldiers do not close the Auno gate along Maiduguri-Damaturu streets and retreat to Maiduguri to sleep.

According to him, soldiers are withdrawing to the outskirts of the city to protect villagers, prevent attacks and launch ambushes against the insurgents.

Prior to this, Operation Lafiya Dole ‘s theater commander, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, told journalists that only ten people were killed in the incident, which meant travelers and villagers the governor of Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, during his visit to the site of, announced the attack.

The villagers had informed the governor that, among other travelers, several women and children had been kidnapped by the insurgents. A military vehicle loaded with fuel and set on fire by the insurgents during the attack was also the cause of the destruction of many vehicles stuck to the fort at Auno Tor during the attack.

But when he spoke to journalists, the theater commander said he had no knowledge of military vehicles traveling on this street at this unholy hour. “I don’t know that military vehicles are moving on this road at this time,” he said.

He urged the general public to avoid getting stuck in certain locations along Maiduguri-Damaturu Street, especially at a late hour when the street must have been closed and soldiers are deployed on the outskirts of the city.

He said, “Usually we close Damaturu Street at 5:00 p.m. and you are expected to plan your movement very well so that you can arrive in Maiduguri at 5:00 p.m. or Damaturu at 5:00 p.m. as the soldiers cannot leave to counter Fighting Boko Haram and Coming Back Protect people who sleep on the street and refuse to obey the law.

“We will do more to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. I urge everyone involved to make the Maiduguri-Damaturu road safer. “