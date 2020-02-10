Borno attack: stop claiming that Boko Haram is technically defeated – says Fani-Kayode to Buhari

Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, urged the federal government to stop claiming that Boko Haram was “technically defeated”.

Fani-Kayode brought the charge when he condemned Boko Haram’s recent attack, which killed around 30 people in Maiduguri, Borno state.

In a tweet, the former minister wondered when the federal government would assume its responsibility to defend the Nigerians.

Fani-Kayode tweeted: “30 people were killed by Boko Haram and many of them were kidnapped today in Maiduguri, Borno state. Does the FG still claim that Boko Haram was “technically defeated”?

“How cruel and insensitive can they be and when will they fulfill their duties and obligations to defend our people?”

An attack by Boko Haram in Auno on Sunday along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road killed 30 people and destroyed 18 vehicles.

The military and police have not yet commented on this effect.