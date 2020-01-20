Boris Johnson's Brexit bill looks up at the last minute

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans met with a hurdle on Monday when Parliament’s upper chamber urged the government to provide Union citizens living in the UK with physical evidence of their right to stay after the country left the block.

The House of Lords voted between 270 and 229 for the amendment to the government law that paves the way for Britain’s exit from the EU on January 31.

The amendment states that EU citizens living in the UK should receive a document confirming their right of residence. EU citizens can currently register online to confirm their “done” status, but do not receive physical evidence.

Liberal-democratic peer Jonny Oates said the lack of a hard document could make EU citizens “severely disadvantaged” when dealing with landlords and other officials.

The House of Lords is debating the government’s withdrawal agreement law, which sets out the conditions for Britain’s exit from the EU with 28 countries. It must be passed by both chambers of parliament before January 31 if the UK is to leave the EU on time and be the first nation to ever leave the bloc.

Monday’s defeat will not stop the law because the lower house has already approved it and the elected lower chamber can overrule the Lords’ decisions. But it means it will have to return to the Commons later this week instead of automatically becoming law once it is passed by the Lords on Tuesday.

Britain barely voted to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016, but over the years, UK lawmakers have repeatedly refused Johnson and predecessor Theresa May’s attempts to secure support for their Brexit plans.

This changed when Johnson’s conservatives won a strong majority in a general election last month and gave the government the opportunity to override opposition parties’ objections.

The European Parliament must also approve the Brexit divorce agreement with Britain before January 31. A vote is expected next week.

Despite Johnson’s repeated promise to complete the Brexit on January 31, the departure only marks the first phase of the country’s exit from the EU. The UK and the EU will then begin negotiations on their future relationships to establish new trade, security and a host of other areas by the end of 2020.

___

