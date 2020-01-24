Boris Johnson signs a Brexit withdrawal agreement at a historic moment

Boris Johnson finally signed the retirement agreement after three years (Image: @BorisJohnson)

Boris Johnson has signed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, marking the historic moment with a triumphant image.

After three years of bitter dispute, the prime minister’s agreement officially became law after removing all parliamentary obstacles and receiving royal assent yesterday.

Earlier on Friday, European leaders signed the document in Brussels before being transported to London by train.

Today, the conservative politician uploaded a photo of himself smiling at the camera while putting pencil on paper with two Union Jack flags in the background.

Writing on Twitter, he said his firm “announced a new chapter in the history of Britain.”

He said: ‘Today I signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the United Kingdom to leave the EU on January 31, honoring the democratic mandate of the British people.

“This firm announces a new chapter in the history of our nation.”

Johnson marked the occasion with a photo (Image: 10 Downing Street)

Today I signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the United Kingdom to leave the EU on January 31, in honor of the democratic mandate of the British people.

This firm announces a new chapter in the history of our nation. pic.twitter.com/IaGTeeL2is

– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 24, 2020

The Brexit bill must still be ratified by the EU, but it is expected to do so in time for the UK to leave as planned at 11 p.m. on January 31.

Voting by consent in the EU Parliament will take place on January 29.

Yesterday, Johnson said the country would now “move forward like a United Kingdom.”

He added: parecía Sometimes it seemed like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we made it.

“Now we can leave behind the rancor and division of the last three years and focus on offering a bright and exciting future, with better hospitals and schools, safer streets and extended opportunities to all corners of our country.”

The bill was passed with a large majority in the House of Commons after the victory of the conservatives in the December elections.

Johnson has claimed that Brexit “announces a new chapter in the history of our nation” (Image: Xinhua / eyevine News Agency)

Then he went to the Lords, where his peers voted in favor of five amendments during two days of debate, which led the new Johnson government to its first parliamentary defeats.

The amendments included the protection of the rights of refugee children to join their families after Brexit. Ministers said they supported the principle of the Dubs amendment, but argued that the Brexit bill was not the right way to do it.

Meghan and Harry’s offer to mark the Sussex Royal brand blocked by a doctor

The deputies were also defeated in the House of Lords for issues that include the right of EU workers to have physical proof of their right to remain, the power of the UK courts to diverge from EU law and the independence of the judiciary after the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

However, all were revoked by the Commons to end the legislative dispute and send the bill to Queen Elizabeth for their real consent.

Once the United Kingdom leaves the EU, it will enter a transition period in which it will follow the rules and regulations of the block while the terms of the future relationship are resolved.