Boris Johnson announced plans to commemorate Britain’s exit from the EU (Image: AFP through Getty Images)

A clock that counts until the moment when Britain leaves the European Union on January 31 will be screened on Downing Street under the Government’s plans to mark the occasion.

The buildings around Whitehall will light up as part of the light show that night, and the Union flags will fly at all poles in Parliament Square.

The Brexit commemorative coin will be in circulation on the day of departure, and the Prime Minister is expected to be one of the first people to receive one of the newly minted 50p pieces.

Boris Johnson will also chair a special meeting of his cabinet in the north of England, where ministers will discuss the Government’s plans to spread prosperity and opportunities throughout the United Kingdom.

Then he will make a special speech to the nation at night.

On January 31, it will be screened in Downing Street according to the Government’s plans to mark the occasion (Image: Getty Images)

The government revealed the plans after suffering intense pressure to support an offer for Big Ben to ring at 11 p.m. on January 31.

Johnson said on Tuesday that the government was “developing a plan for people to buy a bong for a Big Ben bong” after the Commonwealth authorities discarded the proposal because it could cost £ 500,000.

Downing Street has tried to distance itself from the campaign to make Big Ben bong (Image: AFP through Getty Images)

But Downing Street has tried to distance itself from the campaign, with a spokesman number 10 who insists that the matter is for parliamentarians and that the prime minister’s focus is on the government’s plan to mark the day of departure.

Johnson has been accused of cheating the public for his “bung a bob” suggestion, after more than £ 225,000 was donated to the campaign.