Boris Johnson announces Brexit Day celebrations to distract himself from the failure to make Big Ben bong

An injured Boris Johnson has tried to calm criticism for his failure to make Big Ben bong for Brexit Day by announcing details of Downing Street celebrations.

A countdown clock was announced until Great Britain leaves the EU, at 11 pm on January 31, it will be screened outside of No. 10, it was announced.

A light show will illuminate the buildings around Whitehall, Union flags will be raised in Parliament Square and the late Brexit commemorative coin will finally come into circulation.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The package seemed to have been rushed to try to calm the protests of Brexit supporters for the fiasco of silencing the world’s most famous clock.

Johnson has been criticized after his proposed crowdfunding of the £ 500,000 bill for restoring Big Ben to make it work for counterproductive Brexit Day.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/8

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson drives a JCB through a false wall

SWIMMING POOL / AFP through Getty Images

2/8

Pennsylvania

3/8

AFP through Getty

4/8

Pennsylvania

5/8

REUTERS

6/8

Pennsylvania

7/8

AFP through Getty

8/8

AFP through Getty

1/8

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson drives a JCB through a false wall

SWIMMING POOL / AFP through Getty Images

2/8

Pennsylvania

3/8

AFP through Getty

4/8

Pennsylvania

5/8

REUTERS

6/8

Pennsylvania

7/8

AFP through Getty

8/8

AFP through Getty

Supporters have raised more than £ 200,000 in just three days, but parliamentary authorities have launched the plan and said they would not accept the money raised publicly.

No 10 now seeks to distance itself from the campaign, insisting that it is a matter of parliamentarians, even though the prime minister proposes it in the first place.

Downing Street refused to put a cost on their celebrations, but said they intended to “heal divisions, rejoin communities and look forward.”

Broadcasting organizations are expected to reproduce the sound of Big Ben sounding to compensate for the absence of reality.

Johnson will be one of the first people to receive one of the newly minted 50p pieces after the first batch had to melt when Brexit was delayed in October.

The latest news about Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox

On January 31, a special Cabinet meeting will be held somewhere in northern England to emphasize the government’s promise to “level” the country.

read more

Meanwhile, the Brexiteers continued to be enraged by the Big Ben fiasco, with Deputy Tory Mark Francois revealing that he had donated £ 1,000.

“Now we are not far from £ 220,000 and, at the end of the day, we probably won’t be a million miles from having collected half of the total in two days,” he said.

Former conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith insisted that Big Ben sound on all “big occasions.”

“The end of the war in Europe sounded, the end of the war in Japan sounded, and when we joined the EU,” he said.

“And when we leave, possibly the most important decision we have made since the end of the war, I think the bell should ring for that.”

Meanwhile, the European Parliament confirmed that the Union flag flying over the building in Strasbourg will be lowered after leaving Britain and sent to the House of European History.

.