Bordi Chikoo Festival Run will take place on February 2

The inaugural Bordi Chikoo Festival Run, in association with Chikoo Festival, will take place on February 2. For this, participants can register online at www.chikoorun.com

The Bordi Chikoo Festival Run is a race of its kind which coincides with the prestigious Chikoo Festival which benefits from an attendance of more than 1 lakh people each year.

The Bordi Chikoo Festival Run, which will be delimited by the Ground-Bordi Beach campsite, includes 4 categories of races, namely the half-marathon (21.097 km) (minimum age: 18 years), the 10 km race (minimum age: 15 years), the 5 km race (min age: 10 years) and 3 km Chikoo Masti Run (minimum age: 10 years)

Registrations can be made via the event website www.chikoorun.com. More information on the event is available on the event hotline: 88795 59049/8291262892.

The event is organized and promoted by Aryanz Sports PR & Events with the support of the Bordi Chikoo festival committee and conducted under the aegis of the Maharashtra Athletics Association and the Palghar District Athletic Association.

