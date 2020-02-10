Booths ‘capture’: Mamata holds a mega interactive session with 1 Lakh TMC employees in Bankura

Kolkata: Why Bankura, many thought, when Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal chose the district for a mega-interactive session with employees from one Lakh stand of her Trinamool congress, to be held Tuesday.

The answer, not surprisingly, lies in the party’s preparations for the high-stakes 2021 assembly polls, with the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) crashing on its heels and getting everything out of the closet to win the state.

With the eyes on nearly 35.8% Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) voters in Bankura alone and nearly 40% in the entire tribal-dominated Jangalmahal region, the party strategically chose the venue for the event.

Of the 294 state-owned meeting chairs, 12 are in Bankura. The TMC considered it necessary to organize the congregation of the stand workers here, as the BJP made significant progress on all of these dozen seats during the last Lok Sabha polls.

Not least, since three-quarters of Bankura is in Jangalmahal, Mamata chose the region because holding the event here will result in ripple effects that spread to the entire South Bengal, including Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram, consisting of 32 assembly seats.

Once a Maoist stronghold, the considerable voting bank of the Left Front’s Jangalmahal has pushed the saffron brigade here for the ruling TMC in recent years. This helped the BJP write history by acquiring 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in Bengal in 2019.

According to statistics from the Election Commission (EC), although the BJP lost the TMC in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the vote rate of the saffron party increased significantly to 20% in the Jangalmahal districts. Similarly, in the 2018 elections in panchayat, the BJP increased its share of votes by 27% in the Jangalmahal districts, as the Trinamool had major setbacks in Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura.

But in recent months, the TMC has aggressively managed to reclaim much lost ground in the refugee and tribal-dominated areas of Jangalmahal, while the BJP is facing challenges in Bengal with Muslim voices consolidating and some resentment after the Center of indication of plans to implement a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) in an effort to identify illegal migrants.

Mamata has already decided to set up two new committees for the well-being of SCs and STs, another initiative to combat the influence of the BJP in Jangalmahal.

Modeled after the national committees for Planned Cabinets and Planned Tribes, the state panels will be autonomous bodies with five members each. The chairman of a committee is an IAS officer. An IPS officer with a DIG rank will also be part of a panel.

Speaking with News18, TMC spokesperson Colonel Diptanshu Chaudhary (retd) said: “Under the banner of ‘Banglar prahari, aamaar kormi, esho kori rakkha aamaar janmobhumi (my guards, my workers, come, let’s save our homeland),” the TMC believes this will help increase the morale of stand workers by gaining ground in all 32 meeting seats in Jangalmahal, including 12 seats in Bankura and seven in Jhargram, Purulia and Paschim Medinipur. ”

Regarding the aggressive movements of the BJP to take control of Bengal, he said: “Sounds interesting, but it is a distant dream. I would like to tell them to stop daydreaming. Recent political developments across the country show how people have rejected the BJP – look at what happened in the national capital (in exit polls) Also in Bengal people will reject the BJP because there is no one except Mamata Banerjee who understands the pain and suffering of the poor A lady (Mamata) who has spent her entire life as an ordinary citizen in a ruined house and has devoted her life to the poor is remarkable. ”

The Trinamool chief will reach Bankura on Tuesday around 1 p.m. for the event, which will be followed by two administrative meetings in Bankura on 12 February and in Durgapur on 13 February.

Following the setback of the Lok Sabha poll, this will be Mamata ‘largest stand staff gathering, near a field near the Gandheswari River in the Satighat area.

A stage has been set up where Mamata will give her speech. A mega kitchen is prepared to provide lunch for cabin workers and leaders. Thousands of folk artists are also expected to be present and participate with their traditional instruments.

The district administration has already taken security measures for the event.

Recently a free number with the tag ‘Aapnaar kautha, aami shrota (you speak, I listen)’ has been set up for stand-level employees to understand their suggestions and grievances to strengthen the party.

The initiative differs from the free number ‘Didi ke bolo (Talk to Didi’) where everyone in the state can call to contact the prime minister to report their complaints.

