Book review: a winding tale

A big book is a big MAL. Well, unless it is Margaret Mitchell’s famous novel, Gone with the Wind (1936), almost all big books are big bads. Even the tomato novel by Vikram Seth, A suitable boy also justifies and validates the opening literary maxim of this review.

Stephen Chbosky’s Imaginary Friend also falls into the same uncomfortable category. After reading and examining thousands of books of all genres, this reviewer found Stephen Chbosky’s book a complete fiasco. It’s a literary wet squib.

Well, a reviewer should never be too sharp or too sweet. Imaginary Friend begins with a stroke, but ends with a groan. The book should have been titled Christopher’s Account. It would have been creatively more candid and precise.

This book falls into the genre of “simulated character building” (SCB). Precisely, until the 139th page (chapter 24), the novel fascinates readers, provided they dare to take it back in the first place! After that, the plot begins to meander and stroll through the “creative” desert. The bipolarization of the character (s) makes it confusing for readers.

Informed readers of popular English fiction are aware of the changing trends in English novels currently written and published. After 2010, large books with almost mysterious themes appeared at regular intervals.

The theme revolves around a mystery that is not a mystery for an insightful reader. This perceived mystery is overused by new writers emerging on the block. They all seem to come from an identical school of novel writing, ironically without novelty.

If the author had limited his book to 350 odd pages instead of 705 pages, he could have tightened the plot and produced a somewhat readable volume. But he buried the real purpose or main objective of the book in unnecessary gossip.

I have heard that in the library of the University of Moscow, if a student is caught stealing a book, he / she receives two most boring books to read, then questions are asked about those books.

If the student does not give correct answers, he / she cannot enter the library for a few months. And if they succeed, they are released with a slight warning. I’m going to write to the Moscow University librarian and offer this book as punishment for pilfers!

