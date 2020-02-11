Bonsai ‘invaluable’ stolen from the museum in Washington state: NPR

This Japanese black pine was stolen on Sunday from a museum in the state of Washington. It was grown from a seed in a can by the Japanese American Juzaburo Furuzawa while incarcerated in an internment camp during World War II.

Two historic bonsai trees have been stolen, and the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way, Washington, is calling to retrieve them.

“These are invaluable treasures that belong to our community. And their stories deserve to be preserved and widely shared,” the museum’s executive director Kathy McCabe told NPR. “So please bring them back.”

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, two thieves made their way into the museum’s public display and left with two bonsai of approximately 50 pounds: a Japanese black pine and a red cranberry.

“It seemed they knew what they were doing,” says McCabe.

Aarin Packard, the museum curator, says “it seemed to be more professional and professional theft.”

They don’t know why the thieves did it. “It’s impossible to understand motivation, particularly when you know the stories of these trees,” says McCabe.

Both trees are relatively young in terms of bonsai, but they still have a rich history dating back to World War II.

The Japanese black pine was cultivated by the American Japanese Juzaburo Furuzawa. While he was imprisoned in an internment camp in Topaz, Utah, during World War II, he received seeds of Japanese black pine from his family members in Japan. He started growing trees in cans. The bonsai at the Bonsai Museum of the Pacific is possibly the only one in that group that is still alive.

“I am not familiar with any other tree that exists in the United States that can trace its origin until it has germinated in an internment camp during the war,” says Packard. The tree was finally acquired by one of the students of Furuzawa, who donated it to the museum in the early 1990s.

The silverberry was created by a bonsai artist, Kiyoko Hatanaka, in 1946. Bonsai artists were historically less common than men, which makes this tree rare. It was stolen from a museum on the outskirts of Seattle on Sunday.

The silverberry was cultivated by Kiyoko Hatanaka from 1946. She and her husband were bonsai enthusiasts in southern California. Silverberry is a common species for bonsai, but it is less common in the US. UU. Because it’s more of a Japanese species, says Packard.

But what is particularly remarkable about the silverberry is that it was cultivated by a bonsai artist.

“Bonsai has been predominantly a masculine activity, at least in Japanese culture, where ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangements, was a kind of practice for women. And for a woman to do bonsai in the late 1940s or mid-40s are also rare, “says Packard.

Many of the bonsai in the US UU. They date from the 1940s and 1950s. Bonsai culture in the USA. UU. Before World War II it was only practiced by the Japanese Americans; It was later that non-Japanese began to cultivate them, he says.

That the two trees have survived more than 70 years is already a testament to the dedication of generations of bonsai artists. Caring for trees requires daily attention, like a pet, says Packard. “That consistency of attention is so essential to keep them healthy and in good condition for 75 years.” Some bonsai trees are transmitted through generations of a family and can live for hundreds of years.

The museum does not say how much these particular trees are worth, only that they are worth thousands of dollars. Museum staff says they will not ask questions if someone can help locate the trees and they are asking the public to contact them with any clues. Trees could die within a week if not properly cared for.

“You fall in love with these trees, they become part of your family and are transmitted from generation to generation, from teacher to student,” says McCabe. “And they have such a deep meaning that it goes beyond monetary value.”

Noah Caldwell, Elena Schwartz and Justine Kenin of NPR produced and edited the audio version of this story.